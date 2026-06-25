Ilia Topuria Defies Brutal Justin Gaethje Destruction: Breaking Down Shocking Injury Update

Ilia Topuria’s first professional loss came with a high price. At UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn in June, the previously undefeated lightweight champion lost his belt when his corner stopped the fight in the fourth round against Justin Gaethje.

Photos of Topuria’s face made rounds everywhere after Gaethje’s absolute destruction, showing severe swelling that left his eyes nearly shut and made him almost unrecognizable

However, hospital scans over the following days brought incredibly good news. While Topuria suffered broken bones in his nose and non-displaced fractures in both orbital sockets, he completely avoided the operating room.

Because the bones didn’t shift out of place, the Georgian-Spanish fighter won’t need a single incision. Now, his path back to the Octagon relies entirely on resting up and getting clearance from a maxillofacial specialist.

How Justin Gaethje’s Power Blinded Ilia Topuria on the White House Lawn

Topuria took vision-altering damage from the opening exchanges. Topuria later stated that a hard uppercut from Justin Gaethje in the clinch blinded his right eye in the first round. By the end of the second, his left eye was compromised too, forcing his corner to constantly monitor the swelling.

CT scans later confirmed that his right eye socket took much worse structural damage than his left. Because of the severity of the damage, the Association of Boxing Commissions handed Topuria a maximum 180-day medical suspension, which includes a mandatory 60-day no-contact window.

However, the non-displaced nature of the fractures, meaning the bone stayed aligned, eliminates the need for surgery and opens the door to early clearance if his healing progresses ahead of schedule.

Ilia Topuria’s Recovery Path from Hospital Discharge to December Target

Topuria’s training camp is already sounding incredibly optimistic just days after his hospital discharge. His physical trainer, Jesús Gallo, recently gave an interview explaining that the fighter’s face is bouncing back shockingly fast.

“Day by day he already looks like a completely different person,” Gallo noted. “He looks like he wasn’t even in a fight, honestly. All the swelling in his face has gone down, every type of bruising he had.”

🚨 Ilia Topuria’s physical trainer, Jesus Gallo, provided an update on Ilia’s recovery He says we could see Ilia return as early as December 2026 👀 “Day by day he already looks like a completely different person… He looks like he wasn’t even in a fight, honestly. All the… pic.twitter.com/qHQ90a9pNL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 25, 2026



Gallo went on to break down what the specialists mapped out for Topuria’s recovery. He explained that doctors expect the bone to heal naturally within 6 to 8 weeks since there wasn’t a displaced fracture. However, getting back to standard fight shape will take a bit longer.

As he claimed, “After that, for him to start wrestling again, to start doing things again, it’ll take a little while for it to really solidify there. I think we’re talking about at least 2 to 3 months, easily.”

So, a return is possible in December if his recovery timeline stays perfect. However, a targeted date in early 2027 feels much more realistic to account for a full training camp. He offered no excuses after the loss, congratulating Gaethje and immediately calling for a rematch.

Whether Gaethje accepts the rematch after rejecting the offer recently or the promotion explores other lightweight contenders, one thing we know for sure is that his focus is now entirely on getting his belt back.