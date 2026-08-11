4 Fighters Who Went From Dana White’s Contender Series to Undisputed UFC Gold 

Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), which debuted in 2017, was created as a proving ground for some of the best MMA prospects outside the UFC. With the promotion having already absorbed much of the sport’s top talent through acquisitions and the collapse of major rival promotions such as Strikeforce and PRIDE FC, DWCS quickly became one of the UFC’s biggest pipelines for discovering the next generation of stars.

Over the years, hundreds of fighters have earned UFC contracts through the show. However, making it to the company is one thing, while reaching the very top and becoming an undisputed champion is a completely different challenge.

Despite the huge number of DWCS alumni, only four fighters have gone all the way and captured undisputed UFC gold. With a new season of DWCS just around the corner, let’s take a look at the four fighters who turned their Contender Series opportunity into UFC championship glory.

1. Jamahal Hill (Light Heavyweight Champion)

Jamahal Hill holds the distinction of being the first-ever DWCS alumnus to win a UFC World Championship.

DWCS Entrance: Season 3 (July 23, 2019)

DWCS Result: Defeated Alexander Poppeck via 2nd-round TKO to earn a UFC contract.

Champion Dethroned / Title Win: Defeated Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision at UFC 283 (January 21, 2023) to capture the vacant Light Heavyweight Championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Orbit (@mmaorbit)

ALSO READ: Carlos Prates Backs Ian Garry to Snap Islam Makhachev’s 16-Fight Win Streak at UFC 330

Key Stats & Figures: Time to Gold: Reached the top of the 205lbs division in just 3.5 years after his DWCS appearance. Significant Strike Record: In his championship bout against Teixeira, Hill landed an overwhelming 232 significant strikes, setting a light heavyweight division record for a single fight. Finish Rate: Built his title run with knockout victories over elite contenders like Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker, and Jimmy Crute.



2. Sean O’Malley (Bantamweight Champion)

Sean O’Malley is arguably the biggest mainstream superstar generated by DWCS. His flashy walk-off knockout in front of Dana White catapulted him to immediate stardom.

DWCS Entrance: Season 1 (July 18, 2017)

DWCS Result: Defeated Alfred Khashakyan via 1st-round KO.

Champion Dethroned: Dethroned Aljamain Sterling via 2nd-round TKO (0:51) at UFC 292 (August 19, 2023) to win the Bantamweight Championship.

Key Stats & Figures:

Snoop Dogg Boost: His DWCS highlight-reel KO led Snoop Dogg (who was calling the fight on SnoopCast) to yell “Suga!”, a viral moment that jumpstarted his brand.

Knockout Precision: Ended Sterling’s record-setting bantamweight title defense streak with a pinpoint counter right hand early in the second round.

Striking Efficiency: Maintained a high significant strike accuracy rate (>60%) and earned 8+ Fight Night bonuses during his rise to and reign as champion.

3. Jack Della Maddalena (Welterweight Champion)

Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena proved that elite boxing paired with relentless takedown defense can carry a contender straight to 170-pound gold.

DWCS Entrance: Season 5 (September 14, 2021)

DWCS Result: Defeated Ange Loosa via unanimous decision.

Champion Dethroned: Dethroned Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision at UFC 315 (May 10, 2025) to capture the Welterweight Championship.

Key Stats & Figures: Unbeaten Run: Entered the UFC on a 10-fight regional win streak and extended his winning streak to 18 consecutive fights. Striking Masterclass: Handed Belal Muhammad his first loss in five years by out-striking the champion over five rounds in Montreal. First-Round Finishing Power: Started his UFC career with 3 consecutive 1st-round stoppage victories.



4. Carlos Ulberg (Light Heavyweight Champion)

A training partner of Israel Adesanya out of City Kickboxing in New Zealand, Carlos Ulberg completed a remarkable transition from kickboxing knockout artist to UFC Light Heavyweight champion.

DWCS Entrance: Season 4 (November 4, 2020)

DWCS Result: Defeated Bruno Oliveira via 1st-round KO.

Champion Dethroned: Dethroned Jiri Procházka via KO/TKO at UFC 327 (April 11, 2026) to win the Light Heavyweight Championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Junkie (@mmajunkie)

Key Stats & Figures: Resilience: After losing his official UFC debut in a wild Fight of the Night brawl, Ulberg went on a multi-fight knockout win streak to surge up the 205lbs rankings. Accuracy: Boasts a high striking accuracy (~60%+) with multiple sub-two-minute KO finishes in his Octagon tenure.

