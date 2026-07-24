10 UFC Stars With the Longest Winning Streaks in History

1. Anderson Silva

Streak Length: 16 Consecutive Wins

Active Dates: June 28, 2006 – October 13, 2012

Primary Division: Middleweight / Light Heavyweight

Career Record: 34-11 (1 NC)

Key Stats:

Title Defenses during streak: 10

Finishes during streak: 14 (11 KOs, 3 Submissions)

UFC Knockout Of The Night awards during streak: 7

Anderson Silva set the gold standard for individual dominance in the Octagon with a 16-fight winning streak that spanned over six years. Silva made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 5, dismantling Chris Leben in just 49 seconds. Two months later, he captured the UFC middleweight gold by stopping Rich Franklin.

Throughout his historic run, Silva established himself as the ultimate matrix-style counter-striker. He defended his belt 10 consecutive times and stepped up to 205lbs three times, securing dramatic finishes against James Irvin, Forrest Griffin, and Stephan Bonnar.

His streak included unforgettable moments, such as his front-kick knockout of Vitor Belfort and a last-round submission victory over Chael Sonnen at UFC 117. Silva’s reign finally came to an end at UFC 162 in July 2013 when Chris Weidman knocked him out, but his 16-fight streak remains tied for the longest in promotional history.

2. Islam Makhachev

Streak Length: 16 Consecutive Wins

Active Dates: October 3, 2016 – Present

Primary Division: Lightweight / Welterweight

Career Record: 28-1

Key Stats:

Finishes during streak: 10 (8 Submissions, 2 Knockouts)

Significant Striking Accuracy: 58%

Takedown Defense: 91%

A master of Combat Sambo trained under the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev tied Anderson Silva’s historic 16-fight UFC win streak through sheer tactical dominance. After suffering his sole career loss in 2015 at UFC 192, Makhachev rebuilt himself into an unstoppable force, tearing through the lightweight division before capturing the 155-pound title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

Makhachev’s streak features signature victories over elite lightweight and pound-for-pound competition, including two championship defense wins over featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, a submission over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, and capturing a multi-divisional belt at 170lbs. And at UFC 330, the Dagestani will have the chance to top the list as he defends his title against Ian Garry in Philadelphia.

Combining smothering grappling control with high-level striking accuracy, Makhachev absorbs minimal damage per fight (1.45 significant strikes per minute). His ability to force top-tier fighters into his preferred grappling range has cemented his status as one of the most complete mixed martial artists in modern combat sports.

3. Kamaru Usman

Streak Length: 15 Consecutive Wins

Active Dates: July 12, 2015 – November 6, 2021

Primary Division: Welterweight

Career Record: 21-5

Key Stats:

Title Defenses during streak: 5

Takedowns landed during streak: 49

Post-fight bonuses during streak: 5

Kamaru Usman dominated the 170-pound division for over six years. Winning The Ultimate Fighter Season 21 in 2015, Usman relied on elite Division II wrestling and relentless pace to climb the rankings, accumulating victories over contenders like Leon Edwards, Demian Maia, and Rafael dos Anjos.

In March 2019 at UFC 235, Usman dethroned Tyron Woodley to become the UFC welterweight champion. Once crowned, Usman evolved from a heavy wrestler into a dangerous power striker under coach Trevor Wittman.

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His five successful title defenses featured two legendary wars with rival Colby Covington, a violent one-punch knockout of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, and a stoppage victory over former teammate Gilbert Burns. Usman came within one victory of matching Silva’s 16-fight record before his streak was abruptly halted by a head-kick knockout against Leon Edwards in the final minute of UFC 278.

4. Merab Dvalishvili

Streak Length: 14 Consecutive Wins

Active Dates: September 15, 2018 – December 6, 2025

Primary Division: Bantamweight

Career Record: 21-5

Key Stats:

Total Takedowns Landed in UFC: 119

Significant Strikes per Minute: 4.42

Career Takedown Average: 6 per 15 minutes

Merab Dvalishvili authored one of the most impressive divisional runs in bantamweight history. After dropping his first two UFC bouts in 2017-2018, the Georgian dynamo went on an extraordinary 14-fight winning streak powered by an endless cardio engine and suffocating chain wrestling.

Dvalishvili smashed UFC record books by attempting 49 takedowns in a single fight against reigning champion Petr Yan at UFC Fight Night 221. His streak features victories against a hall-of-fame lineup, including former champions Jose Aldo, Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and Sean O’Malley.

Dvalishvili’s unrelenting pace, high work rate, and ability to break his opponents’ stamina over three and five rounds allowed him to seize the 135-pound title and build the longest winning streak in bantamweight history. The Georgian finally lost at UFC 323 when he dropped the 135lbs gold in a rematch against Yan in December 2025.

5. Georges St-Pierre

Streak Length: 13 Consecutive Wins

Active Dates: August 25, 2007 – November 4, 2017

Primary Division: Welterweight / Middleweight

Career Record: 26-2

Key Stats:

Title Defenses during streak: 9 (Welterweight)

Career Takedown Accuracy: 74%

Total Control Time in UFC History: Over 2 hours, 42 minutes

Georges St-Pierre is widely regarded as one of the greatest technical martial artists of all time. After suffering a shock defeat to Matt Serra at UFC 69, St-Pierre embarked on a 13-fight winning streak that redefined championship consistency. He reclaimed the welterweight title in a rematch with Serra and proceeded to defend it nine consecutive times against elite contenders, including Jon Fitch, BJ Penn, Thiago Alves, Carlos Condit, and Nick Diaz.

GSP utilized a mix of reactive jab mechanics, dynamic distance management, and timing-based wrestling to outclass opponents across every discipline. After taking a four-year sabbatical following a split-decision victory over Johny Hendricks in 2013, St-Pierre returned at UFC 217 in 2017. Moving up to Middleweight, he submitted Michael Bisping via rear-naked choke to capture his second division belt, capping off a 13-fight streak and retiring on top of the sport.

6. Jon Jones

Streak Length: 13 Consecutive Wins (Note: Undefeated across 18 straight bouts from 2010–2019, interrupted officially by a 2017 No-Contest)

Active Dates: March 21, 2010 – July 23, 2016

Primary Division: Light Heavyweight / Heavyweight

Career Record: 28–1 (1 NC)

Key Stats:

Youngest Champion in UFC History: 23 years, 242 days

Title Fight Wins: 16

Longest Reach in UFC History: 84.5 inches

Jon Jones quickly proved to be a generational talent inside the Octagon. Beginning his official 13-fight winning streak with a stoppage of Brandon Vera in 2010, Jones became the youngest champion in UFC history at age 23 when he dismantled Maurício “Shogun” Rua at UFC 128.

What followed was a run through former light heavyweight champions and top contenders: Rampage Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, and Alexander Gustafsson. Jones utilized an 84.5-inch reach, oblique kicks, creative elbow strikes, and Greco-Roman wrestling to control every range of combat.

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Although outside-the-cage controversies and a 2017 No-Contest ruling against Daniel Cormier officially segmented his streak at 13, his pure undefeated span inside the cage remains unmatched in high-stakes championship competition.

7. Demetrious Johnson

Streak Length: 13 Consecutive Wins

Active Dates: June 8, 2012 – October 7, 2017

Primary Division: Flyweight

Career Record: 25-4-1

Key Stats:

Consecutive Title Defenses: 11 (UFC Record)

Finishes during streak: 7 (5 Submissions, 2 KOs)

Fight Night Bonuses during streak: 9

Demetrious Johnson dominated the UFC flyweight division from its inception in 2012. After winning the inaugural flyweight tournament, Johnson embarked on a 13-fight win streak that produced an unprecedented 11 consecutive title defenses, breaking Anderson Silva’s longstanding record for most consecutive defenses in UFC history.

Johnson’s game was built on fluid stance switches, high-speed transitions, and high fight IQ. Highlights of his streak include a 4-minute, 59-second armbar finish of John Moraga in the fifth round, a knee knockout of Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo, and his famous “suplex-to-armbar” submission of Ray Borg at UFC 216.

His streak ended in August 2018 via a narrow split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227, but his reign stands as a showcase of technical execution.

8. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Streak Length: 13 Consecutive Wins

Active Dates: January 20, 2012 – October 24, 2020

Primary Division: Lightweight

Career Record: 29-0

Key Stats:

Round Losses in UFC Career: 2 rounds total

Most Takedowns in a single UFC Fight: 21 (vs. Abel Trujillo)

Career Takedown Average: 5.32 per 15 minutes

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired as one of the most dominant athletes in combat sports history, leaving the sport with an unblemished 29-0 record, including a 13-0 run in the UFC. Debuting in 2012, the Dagestani dismantled opponents using a specialized brand of Dagestani wrestling, wrist control, and heavy ground-and-pound.

The UFC Hall of Famer claimed the vacant 155lbs gold at UFC 223 against Al Iaquinta before undertaking three championship defenses against the biggest names in the division: Conor McGregor (UFC 229), Dustin Poirier (UFC 242), and Justin Gaethje (UFC 254), finishing all three via submission. Over his entire 13-fight UFC career, “The Eagle” lost only two official rounds on judges’ scorecards, retiring as an undefeated, undisputed champion after his final fight in 2020.

9. Max Holloway

Streak Length: 13 Consecutive Wins

Active Dates: January 4, 2014 – December 8, 2018

Primary Division: Featherweight

Career Record: 28-9

Key Stats:

Significant Strikes Landed in UFC History: 3693 (All-Time Record Holder)

Finishes during streak: 10 (8 Knockouts, 2 Submissions)

Most Significant Strikes in a single fight: 445 (vs. Calvin Kattar)

Max Holloway constructed one of the most thrilling winning streaks in featherweight history. Following a decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2013, a young Holloway revamped his striking style and went on a 13-fight tear through the 145-pound division.

Holloway built his win streak on high output, conditioning, and precise boxing angles. During his run, he finished contenders like Will Chope, Andre Fili, Cub Swanson, and Anthony Pettis. He unified the featherweight crown by defeating hall-of-famer José Aldo via third-round TKO at UFC 212, then repeated the feat in a rematch six months later.

Holloway capped off his 13-fight streak with a volume striking clinic against Brian Ortega at UFC 231, establishing himself as one of the premier strikers in modern MMA.

10. Tony Ferguson

Streak Length: 12 Consecutive Wins

Active Dates: October 19, 2013 – June 8, 2019

Primary Division: Lightweight

Career Record: 26-11

Key Stats:

Post-fight Bonuses during streak: 9

Finishes during streak: 9 (6 Submissions, 3 KOs)

Signature Submission: D’Arce Choke (3 wins during streak)

During his prime, Tony Ferguson was one of the most dangerous and unpredictable fighters in the lightweight division. Following a loss to Michael Johnson in 2012, Ferguson assembled a violent 12-fight winning streak characterized by relentless forward pressure, sharp elbow strikes, and opportunistic grappling submissions.

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Ferguson’s streak included stoppage victories over elite lightweight competition such as Edson Barboza, Lando Vannata, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, and Anthony Pettis. He captured the interim lightweight championship at UFC 216 by submitting Lee via triangle choke.

Known for creating chaotic, bloody wars that forced opponents to break, Ferguson’s 12-fight streak remains tied for the longest in lightweight history alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov’s divisional streak