Justin Gaethje Rejects Ilia Topuria Rematch, Backs Arman Tsarukyan for Next UFC Title Shot 

Justin Gaethje stunned the MMA world at UFC Freedom 250 by stopping Ilia Topuria to capture the undisputed UFC lightweight title, immediately sparking questions about what would come next for the veteran fan favorite.

Many believed the historic White House event would serve as the perfect ending to Gaethje’s Hall of Fame-worthy career. However, those rumors were quickly put to rest. Just one week after the biggest victory of his career, Gaethje confirmed on The JRE MMA Show #181 that he has no plans to retire and intends to keep competing.

With the lightweight division beginning to take shape around its new champion, potential title fights against Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, and even an immediate rematch with Topuria have all been discussed. But according to Gaethje, there is only one fighter who has earned the next shot at his 155-pound title: Arman Tsarukyan.

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Speaking in a recent interview with RMC Sport Combat, Gaethje firmly dismissed the idea of giving Topuria an immediate rematch. He said, “No, he’s not fighting me next. Why would he fight me next?”

The comments come as Topuria’s team continues to provide positive updates on the former two-division champion’s recovery after he suffered a double orbital fracture at UFC Freedom 250.

Although the injury did not require surgery, Topuria’s team hoped for a return as early as December. Gaethje, however, has no interest in running it back. Instead, he believes Tsarukyan has done far more to deserve the next title opportunity.

He added, “Arman [Tsarukyan] deserves it way more than him, and a couple of fights are going to happen between now and then [December]. I didn’t knock him out. I didn’t get lucky. I beat him up. He’s going to have to get a win before he fights for a championship. He might go back to 145lbs. We don’t know what Ilia is doing.”

Gaethje also questioned the logic behind an immediate rematch, pointing to several other contenders ahead of Topuria in the title picture.

He further added, “Are you his manager? Do you work for Ilia? Do you think he should fight me next over [Charles] Oliveira, [Max] Holloway, and Tsarukyan? No, he didn’t say he wanted a rematch. If I hear him use his mouth and say, ‘I want a rematch,’ I’ll be very surprised. We haven’t even seen him. The kid is good. Whoever fights him next is going to be in trouble, but it ain’t gonna be me.”

Justin Gaethje says he’s NOT giving Ilia Topuria a rematch 😳 “He’s not fighting me next. Arman deserves it way more than him. I didn’t get lucky, I beat him up. He’s gonna have to get a win before he fights for a championship.” (via @RMCSportCombat)pic.twitter.com/w9s6GUNPc3 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 23, 2026

This isn’t the first time Gaethje has expressed that opinion. Previously, he suggested that Topuria may struggle to reclaim his former dominance after such a devastating defeat. The champion compared the situation to Tony Ferguson’s decline, arguing that once an aura of invincibility is broken, future opponents gain confidence knowing that the fighter can be beaten.

In Gaethje’s view, the same may now apply to Topuria after the first loss of his professional career ended his 17-0 record. While Gaethje has made it clear that Tsarukyan deserves the next title shot, the lightweight picture remains fluid.

Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway, fresh off his victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 329, have also emerged as potential challengers. Meanwhile, Topuria could find himself matched up against Paddy Pimblett, who scored a stunning 52-second submission of Benoit Saint Denis during International Fight Week.

Although Gaethje has already stated that he plans to sit out the remainder of 2026, the UFC’s plans for the lightweight division could become clearer in the coming months. Rumors have linked Tsarukyan and Oliveira to a potential BMF title clash at UFC 331, which could determine the next challenger for Gaethje’s undisputed championship. Until then, the race for the next lightweight title shot remains wide open.