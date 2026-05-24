Francis Ngannou and Tom Aspinall Blast Controversial Stoppage in Rico Verhoeven’s Knockout Loss to Oleksandr Usyk 

It is safe to say that Tom Aspinall and Francis Ngannou were far from pleased with how Rico Verhoeven’s heavyweight boxing showdown against Oleksandr Usyk came to an end. For those unfamiliar, Usyk secured a dramatic knockout victory over Verhoeven on Saturday in front of the iconic pyramids of Giza in Egypt. While Usyk’s WBC heavyweight title was on the line, the bout was contested as an unsanctioned fight by both the WBA and IBF.

Coming from a decorated kickboxing background, Verhoeven used his size and striking experience to trouble the Ukrainian throughout much of the contest. In fact, many believed the Dutch star was firmly in control for the first 10 rounds as he continued to surprise the Ukrainian champion in just his second professional boxing bout. However, everything changed in Round 11.

Usyk suddenly shifted gears and dropped Verhoeven late in the round. Although the Dutch kickboxer managed to beat the count, Usyk immediately poured on the pressure with a barrage of punches against the ropes. With only seconds remaining in the round and just one round left in the fight, referee Mark Lyson stepped in and waved the contest off.

Another angle of the Usyk vs Rico stoppage The stoppage came after the bell 🤦‍♂️ #UsykRico pic.twitter.com/N4AhcsTlEm — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 23, 2026

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The stoppage instantly sparked outrage. Verhoeven immediately protested the decision, while fans and commentators blasted the referee for not allowing the Dutchman the opportunity to survive the final seconds and enter Round 12. Many viewers felt Verhoeven still looked composed and far from exhausted, leading some to believe he was on his way to pulling off a stunning upset and becoming the new WBC heavyweight champion.

That controversial ending quickly caught the attention of several MMA stars, including Ngannou and the reigning UFC heavyweight champion. Ngannou’s stunned reaction to the stoppage went viral on social media, while Aspinall, who has trained with Verhoeven and considers him a close friend, did not hold back when discussing the result.

The English heavyweight blasted the decision and said, “They don’t even let him make it to the end of the round. It’s a fucking robbery. What the fuck is that? Boxing doesn’t want anyone else to win, simple as that. They want boxers with the amateur style coming in, winning an Olympic medal, and then switching over and being unbeaten pros. They don’t like other combat sports. It’s bullshit.”

Tom Aspinall went OFF after seeing the Usyk vs Rico stoppage “They don’t even let him make it to the end of the round. It’s a f*cking robbery. What the f**k is that? Boxing don’t want anyone else to win, simple as that.” (via @AspinallMMA) pic.twitter.com/Pxv9ejp3L6 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 24, 2026

In another YouTube video, Aspinall continued to voice his frustration, making it clear he believed his friend had been unfairly treated. He said, “Just got a chance now to watch my friend Rico vs Usyk. Mate, what a crazy, crazy way to end the fight. I can’t believe it. He was absolutely done over, big time. I am absolutely blown away with that.”

Aspinall’s reaction was hardly surprising given that he had predicted Verhoeven would shock the world with his performance in Egypt even before the fight took place. After watching the Dutch kickboxing legend push Usyk to the limit for nearly the entire bout, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion clearly felt those predictions were close to becoming reality before the controversial stoppage changed everything.

Ngannou also weighed in on the situation, and perhaps few fighters understand boxing controversy better than the former UFC heavyweight champion. The Cameroonian immediately took to social media following Usyk’s stoppage victory, drawing comparisons between Verhoeven’s experience and his own difficult journey in professional boxing.

Like Verhoeven, Ngannou entered boxing as an outsider from another combat sport. However, he has already shared the ring with heavyweight boxing elites such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. His split-decision loss to Fury remains one of the most debated results in recent heavyweight history, especially after Ngannou shockingly knocked down ‘The Gypsy King’ during their fight.

Many fans believed Ngannou deserved the decision that night, making his reaction to Verhoeven’s loss even more telling. Reacting to the controversial stoppage, Ngannou wrote on X. He said, “Outsiders will never win, trust me I know, but Rico was the winner tonight. Period.”

Outsiders will never win, trust me I know, but Rico was the winner tonight. Period. pic.twitter.com/4QojrxYX2X — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 23, 2026

Ngannou’s comments appeared to directly reference both himself and Verhoeven as outsiders in the boxing world: elite combat sports athletes attempting to break into a sport traditionally dominated by lifelong boxers with deep amateur backgrounds and Olympic pedigrees. Meanwhile, Verhoeven himself has also made it clear that he intends to challenge the stoppage, with the Dutchman openly describing the finish as unfair after what many considered the best boxing performance against Usyk.