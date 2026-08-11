Why a Win at UFC 330 Could Put Islam Makhachev in the MMA GOAT Conversation 

For years, the UFC GOAT debate has largely revolved around names like Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva. Plenty of elite fighters have come along since, but few have managed to truly put themselves in the same conversation as these three. Islam Makhachev could change that at UFC 330.

The Dagestani star is set to defend his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry in Philadelphia on August 15, and a win could do more than just add another successful title defense to his resume. Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez and former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad are among those who believe he could be just one victory away from entering the ultimate GOAT conversation.

So, let’s take a look at why beating Garry at UFC 330 could put Makhachev firmly in the discussion for the greatest fighter in MMA history.

1. Multi-Divisional Dominance: The “Champ-Champ” Prestige

Islam Makhachev’s move from lightweight to welterweight was always going to be a major statement. After ruling the 155-pound division and becoming champion by beating Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, Makhachev went on to rack up several successful title defenses against elite names like Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier before deciding it was time for a new challenge at 170 pounds.

For the uninitiated, Makhachev broke the UFC record for the most lightweight title defenses when he defeated Renato Moicano at UFC 311 in January 2025. With four successful defenses to his name, he moved past legends such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, B.J. Penn, and Frankie Edgar and established himself as one of the most dominant champions the division has ever seen.

But Makhachev wasn’t done. He moved up to welterweight and dethroned Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322, becoming the 11th UFC double champion. Now, a win over the rangy and dangerous Ian Garry at UFC 330 would mark Makhachev’s first successful defense of his welterweight title.

More importantly, it would show that his move to 170 pounds wasn’t just a one-off achievement. Makhachev would be proving that he can maintain his dominance across two of the UFC’s deepest divisions, and that could go a long way toward strengthening his case in the all-time great debate.

2. Breaking Historic Streak Records

Momentum and winning streaks are crucial metrics in GOAT debates. Entering UFC 330 on a 16-fight UFC winning streak, having already equaled Anderson Silva’s iconic record, a win against Ian Garry propels Islam Makhachev to 17 consecutive UFC victories.

Achieving a 17-fight win streak in the modern, highly analytical era of mixed martial arts is nearly unheard of. Doing so against top-contender opposition across two weight classes cements his place as the most consistent winning machine the sport has seen in the modern era.

ALSO READ: Carlos Prates Backs Ian Garry to Snap Islam Makhachev’s 16-Fight Win Streak at UFC 330

Makhachev has spent 849 days as the UFC’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, and realistically, that number could already have crossed the 1,000-day mark. Even now, he sits second all-time behind Jon Jones. His resume also includes wins over three fighters who were ranked in the UFC’s pound-for-pound top 15 at the time they faced him, including a victory over a reigning No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

3. The Evolution Beyond Submission Grappling

Early in his career, Islam Makhachev was often viewed simply as the heir to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Dagestani wrestling system. However, Makhachev’s journey to GOAT status is defined by his overall MMA evolution:

P4P Level Striking: His head-kick knockout of Alexander Volkanovski and sharp counter-striking against Dustin Poirier proved he is one of the most dangerous strikers in the division, boasting elite distance control and southpaw accuracy.

Masterful Sambo & Grappling: With 13 career submissions , his control on the mat remains second to none, combining high-level judo trips, positional dominance, and clinical finishes.

Defensive Mastery: Statistically, Makhachev remains one of the least-absorbed-strike fighters in UFC history, demonstrating an uncanny ability to dictate where the fight takes place while minimizing personal damage.

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Beating a long, rangy striker like Ian Garry, who stands 6’3” and uses his reach and slick movement so well, would show that Makhachev can handle even the toughest stylistic challenges.

4. Quality of Opposition

A resume is only as strong as the names on it. Islam Makhachev’s streak features victories over former champions, interim titleholders, and top-five contenders, including:

Charles Oliveira (Submitted in Round 2 at UFC 280)

Alexander Volkanovski (Decision win & Round 1 KO at UFC 284 & UFC 294)

Dustin Poirier (Fifth-round D’Arce choke submission at UFC 302)

Jack Della Maddalena (Dominant 50–45 decision at UFC 322)

Arman Tsarukyan, Dan Hooker, Drew Dober, and Renato Moicano

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High-Profile Finish Signatures:

Arm-Triangle Submission: vs. Charles Oliveira (UFC 280, Round 2)

Head Kick KO : vs. Alexander Volkanovski (UFC 294, Round 1)

D’Arce Choke Submission: vs. Dustin Poirier (UFC 302, Round 5)

D’Arce Choke Submission: vs. Renato Moicano (UFC 311, Round 1)

Adding a 17-1 challenger in Ian Garry further bolsters a resume that rivals any Hall of Famer in combat sports history.

5. Fulfilling The Vision of the Dagestani Dynasty

Islam Makhachev’s career carries the legacy of his late mentor, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. While Khabib Nurmagomedov retired undefeated at 29-0 with three title defenses and just at the age of 32, Makhachev has extended that legacy into unprecedented territory by achieving what the Dagestani never attempted: capturing and defending a second belt in a heavier division.

By surpassing the accomplishments of previous eras and setting new benchmarks for activity, skill refinement, and dual-division success, Makhachev is no longer fighting under anyone’s shadow.

At UFC 330, Makhachev is not merely fighting to retain a belt but to make history. A win over Garry extends his win streak to 17, validates his reign as a multi-divisional champion, and solidifies his place at the absolute pinnacle of mixed martial arts history as one of the greatest fighters to ever step inside the Octagon.