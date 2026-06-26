Jon Jones Drops Cryptic Return Hints After Elite Training Sessions

The UFC heavyweight division is a mess right now. Tom Aspinall is technically the undisputed champion, but he’s basically stuck waiting around for a big-name fight. Meanwhile, Jon Jones, who used to hold that heavyweight title, has spent all of 2026 outside the cage.

Dana White openly admitted he never even considered putting Jones on the historic White House card. The UFC CEO has been telling everyone that Jones is effectively retired, claiming that “Bones” is dealing with severe hip arthritis and can barely run.

Despite the retirement talk, Jones just showed up in a training room working as the main pad holder and sparring partner for the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, who is preparing for a UFC debut.

In the process, “Bones” is back on social media, sounding sharp, healthy, and very much like someone who has not closed the door on fighting.

Jon Jones Hints at UFC Return

On Friday, Charles Oliveira, fresh off his own heavyweight campaign, tagged Jones on X, asking why “Bones” wasn’t fighting again now that Conor McGregor had returned.

Jones, however, didn’t shut down his return idea, replying, “Never say never, right now we are finishing up Gable’s training camp. He’s looking extraordinary. I’ve been his main training partner, and I’m moving like I never left. Stem cells must be working.”

Never say never, right now we are finishing up Gable‘s training camp. He’s looking extraordinary. I’ve been his main training partner, and I’m moving like I never left. 🤷🏾 stem cells must be working. https://t.co/jZReRFKUP2 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) June 26, 2026



The 38-year-old has talked about using stem cell therapy before, but this is the first time he’s actively bragging about the results. If he’s moving well enough to keep up with an Olympic wrestler in the gym, it’s pretty clear he doesn’t consider himself done yet.

Right now, Jones is acting as a direct mentor to Steveson. He has described the young heavyweight as “leveling up extraordinarily fast” and openly predicts that Steveson will eventually hold the UFC belt.

Steveson backed this up on The Ariel Helwani Show, admitting that training with Jones “lit a fire” in him to pursue MMA. He recalled Jones telling him, “Hey, I think you should try MMA. We’ve got a great team here in Albuquerque if you want to join us.”

Anyways, Jones is clearly leaving the door open for a comeback, while the UFC boss is publicly acting like Jones’s career is over. White’s negative stance mainly comes down to two things: money and reliability.

What Jon Jones Return Would Mean for Tom Aspinall and the Heavyweight Division

Jones hasn’t fought since November 2024, when he stopped Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. He briefly retired in June 2025, which automatically made Aspinall the undisputed champion. However, Jones quickly reentered the drug-testing pool to try and secure a spot on the White House card.

Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC tried to book a headlining fight between Jones and Alex Pereira for the White House event. Jones walked away from the negotiations, stating the $15 million offer was too low for a fight of that magnitude.

From a business standpoint, the heavyweight division lacks a true mega-fight. Aspinall is an elite fighter, but his headlining events have not yet reached the 500,000 pay-per-view buy mark.

A returning Jones practically guarantees a massive gate and high pay-per-view numbers. The only real questions left are whether his hip will hold up, if the UFC will let him out of his contract, or if another promoter will offer the right amount of money.