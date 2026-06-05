Conor McGregor Predicted To Obliterate Netflix Mega Fight Hopes Despite Ronda Rousey’s Massive Streaming Success

Conor McGregor
UFC 264 press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 8/7/2021 Conor McGregor Conor McGregor 8/7/2021 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/TomxHoganx UFC264PC3_Hoganphotos
by Sami Haider

Conor McGregor has not thrown a punch inside the Octagon since July 2021, when Dustin Poirier broke his left leg in the first round of UFC 264. Five years of injuries, legal battles and speculation later, the Notorious is finally back. 

UFC 329 tickets for his July 11 rematch against Max Holloway at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas sold out in just four minutes, with front-row seats priced as high as $43,000 and upper-level tickets starting at $600. The demand alone confirmed that McGregor’s star power remains untouched.

That box-office gravity made the Netflix angle feel inevitable. The streaming giant had already moved into MMA, and with McGregor approaching free agency, it looked like he would chase a massive payday on their platform. However, BKFC president David Feldman recently dismissed that idea.

Netflix’s MMA Debut Puts Conor McGregor’s Streaming Super Fight on the Table

On May 16, Ronda Rousey, who returned to action after nearly 10 years, submitted Gina Carano via armbar in 17 seconds in the main event of MVP MMA 1, which was Netflix’s first-ever live MMA event. 

May 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ronda Rousey (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Gina Carano (red gloves) after a women’s featherweight bout at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The blockbuster event averaged 12.4 million viewers globally and peaked at 17 million during Rousey vs. Carano, per Netflix and MVP. Some experts believe viewership could have hit 20 million if the fight had lasted longer than 17 seconds.


In the U.S. alone, the card averaged 9.3 million viewers, surpassing the UFC on Fox debut, which peaked at 8.8 million.  Netflix proved its live sports model works. Attention immediately turned to who might fight next on the platform and whether the Irishman could blow those numbers completely out of the water.

McGregor has two fights remaining on his current UFC deal and, according to Ariel Helwani, has not shown interest in extending it. So, he could become a free agent as early as 2027. Given Netflix’s success and McGregor’s star power, chatter about a future partnership grew quickly.

David Feldman Shuts Down Netflix Dream 

Feldman was a guest on “The Ariel Helwani Show” this week, and he was not subtle about where McGregor’s post-UFC future is headed. The BKFC president said McGregor has personally told him he intends to fight bare-knuckle.

“He could be free in 2027,” Feldman said. “Look, I want him to do what’s best for him, for his career and what he wants to do. I think what he would want to do is help skyrocket a company that he’s involved in. We have talked about that in the past and he said, ‘I’m definitely going to be doing this, I’m definitely fighting bare knuckle.’ I would not be surprised if after his second UFC fight, his third fight then would be in BKFC. I would not be surprised at all.”

McGregor officially became a part-owner of BKFC in April 2024. He announced the deal live via his company, McGregor Sports and Entertainment, during the KnuckleMania 4 broadcast. His third fight will skyrocket the promotion’s profile, making it more futureproof than a single appearance on Netflix.

Ownership Upside Outweighs One Big Netflix Purse for Conor McGregor

UFC legend conor mcgregor explodes with confidence
McGregor Blasts Out Cerrone In Spectacular UFC Return – Las Vegas Conor McGregor defeats Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. McGregor won by a TKO in the first round. McGregor needed only 40 seconds to beat Cerrone. The Irishman was fighting for the first time since losing to Khabib 15 months ago. Photo by PX Images/ABACAPRESS.COM Las Vegas NV United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxSPAxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xPXxImages/ABACAx 716496_011 PXxImages/ABACAx 716496_011

A single fight on Netflix is just a one-time paycheck, while fighting in BKFC is an investment. Since the 37-year-old owns a stake in BKFC, his presence directly builds the company’s value. Every time he competes there, he increases the worth of his own asset. That is a much stronger financial incentive than cashing a streaming check and walking away.

Moreover, the sport also fits his public image. Bare-knuckle fighting matches the persona he has spent 15 years building. It offers him a fresh direction instead of just repeating his MMA career.

A massive Netflix crossover fight against someone like Jake Paul could still happen later. However, with his UFC contract running until early 2027 and BKFC already planning his arrival, a streaming deal could be a good backup option rather than the main goal.