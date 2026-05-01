Shavkat Rakhmonov’s Latest Rehab Footage Sparks Concern Over Uncertain UFC Return

At a time when the UFC welterweight title picture is more stacked than ever, one of its most dangerous contenders has hit a major roadblock. Undefeated Kazakh star Shavkat Rakhmonov has been sidelined by injury, extending a frustrating stretch that has kept him out of the championship conversation since his last appearance at UFC 310.

Rakhmonov entered his bout against Ian Machado Garry with an existing knee injury, one that worsened over five grueling rounds. Despite managing to preserve his perfect 19-0 record and hand Garry his first defeat, the damage proved significant. It ultimately ruled him out of a potential title opportunity against then-champion Belal Muhammad in May 2025 and forced him to the sidelines for the entirety of 2025.

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Following a setback in his recovery, ‘Nomad’ underwent a second knee surgery within the past year. According to his manager, Daniel Rubenstein, early indications suggest Rakhmonov may not return until late 2026 at the earliest. The prolonged inactivity has already cost him his place in the UFC’s official welterweight rankings, from which he was removed in February after nearly 13 months away from competition.

Still, Rakhmonov has remained committed to his recovery. He recently shared a glimpse of his rehabilitation process on Instagram, posting footage from a training session. However, the clip sparked concern among fans, many of whom pointed out the visible loss of muscle mass in his legs.

Given the severity of injuries like a meniscus tear and partial ACL damage, such setbacks are far from trivial. History offers a cautionary tale. Fighters like Dominick Cruz saw their primes disrupted by recurring knee injuries and long layoffs, an unfortunate parallel that now looms over Rakhmonov’s trajectory.

Had he remained healthy following December 2024, a title shot against Islam Makhachev could have been within reach. Instead, the rapidly evolving welterweight landscape has left his future position uncertain. Adding to the irony, the very opponent Rakhmonov last defeated in the form of Garry is now heavily rumored to challenge Makhachev for the welterweight title at UFC 330 in Philadelphia.

Fighting out of Kazakhstan, Rakhmonov has long been viewed as the division’s dark horse. Before going the distance with Garry, he had finished all 18 of his previous opponents, showcasing a rare blend of precision and power. His resume also includes notable victories over Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal, further proof of his elite credentials. Now, the biggest challenge of his career may not come inside the Octagon, but in the race against time to return and reclaim his place among the division’s elite.