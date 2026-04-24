Ian Garry and Islam Makhachev Trade Shots Amid Growing Confusion Over UFC Welterweight Title Picture

The UFC welterweight title picture is heating up, with growing uncertainty around Islam Makhachev’s return timeline, and rising frustration from #2-ranked contender Ian Machado Garry. For context, Makhachev moved up to 170 pounds and defeated Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 last November to become a two-division champion. Since then, he has drawn callouts from several contenders, including Garry, Michael Morales, and former champion Kamaru Usman.

However, Garry has emerged as the leading candidate, and he’s made no effort to hide his impatience. After Makhachev recently hinted at a possible July return, Garry took to Instagram to publicly question the champion’s shifting timeline. Garry wrote, “First, you say you have a hand injury, Dana said August, you’re saying July. I’ve been ready since you last turned me down in May. We’re all waiting on you, princess.”

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The confusion stems in part from comments made by Dana White, who stated that Makhachev was recovering from a hand injury and targeting an August comeback, potentially headlining UFC 330 on August 15. But earlier this week, Makhachev posted “July ?” alongside a phone emoji on social media, fueling speculation about an earlier return and prompting yet another reaction from Garry.

Behind the scenes, Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has also suggested a July timeline, adding further intrigue to the situation. At the same time, negotiations for a potential clash with Ilia Topuria at the proposed Freedom 250 card have reportedly fallen apart, with both camps pointing fingers. Makhachev’s team claims Topuria demanded excessive compensation, while Topuria has accused the champion of backing out at the last moment.

Amid the back-and-forth, Makhachev responded directly to Garry on X, making it clear he’s ready to return: “Don’t worry about my injuries. I’m ready at any time. I’m waiting for the contract.”

Don’t worry about my injuries.

I’m ready at any time.

I’m waiting for the contract https://t.co/KSopvXw3L2 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) April 24, 2026

Another intriguing wrinkle in the situation is the involvement of Conor McGregor. According to Ariel Helwani, McGregor’s long-awaited return had been targeted for the main event of UFC 329 on July 11. However, if Makhachev does move forward with a July fight, he would almost certainly take that coveted slot.

There remains an outside chance of a blockbuster clash between Makhachev and McGregor headlining in Las Vegas, but a more realistic scenario is that McGregor, who has not competed in five years, receives a comparatively favorable comeback opponent.

Regardless of how the scheduling unfolds, Makhachev has already built a resume worthy of Hall of Fame consideration. His run includes victories over elite names such as Alexander Volkanovski, Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, and Dustin Poirier. He also holds the record for the most title defenses at lightweight before moving up and dominating Della Maddalena last November.

Meanwhile, Garry continues to build his own case for gold. Since debuting in 2021, the Irish contender has compiled an impressive 10-1 record and is now firmly in the title conversation. In his most recent outing, he secured a decision victory over former champion Belal Muhammad, arguably the biggest win of his career. Prior to that, he delivered a statement performance against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas, further strengthening his claim for a shot at the welterweight title.