Mark Henry Says Oba Femi Is the Only Wrestler That Made Him Want To Come Out Of Retirement For

Mark Henry last stepped into the ring for the Greatest Royal Rumble match over eight years ago. He retired from in-ring competition soon after.

Henry is not currently signed to any major wrestling promotion. He used to work for AEW, but he left the company in 2024 when his contract expired. Henry was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, in which he commented on a wrestler he would have loved to come out of retirement for if he were 10 years younger.

Also read: Adam Copeland Reflects On AEW All In, Says It Was Everything Hoped It To Be

Mark Henry Would’ve Loved To Face Oba Femi

During the interview, Henry was asked if he had thought about coming out of retirement for another match. Henry said no, but later said that he almost wrestled Nick Aldis back in 2019 when the latter had the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Due to getting older and his body breaking down from all those years of wrestling, a match with Aldis never materialized.

Later in the interview, Henry commented on Oba Femi. He said that if he was ten years younger and was in good shape, he would’ve loved to come out of retirement for a match against Oba. You can read his full comment below:

“If I was at 100% healthy, maybe 10 years younger, hell I would have loved to come out of retirement and fight Oba Femi. He’s the only one that’s kinda made me feel like ‘Oh man, that would be a challenge.’”

Henry is 55 years old today, so it’s highly unlikely that fans will ever get to see him step into the ring again.

Also read: Ric Flair Vows Legal Action After Claiming His Gold Robe Was Stolen

Oba Femi Retired Brock Lesnar At SummerSlam This Year

As for Oba Femi, he is currently one of the top WWE performers. He last wrestled at SummerSlam, where he defeated and retired Brock Lesnar in his hometown. After this match, Lesnar praised Oba by calling him the future. Many fans are calling for WWE to include Oba in the World Title mix, as he seems ready to become champion. He could have won the title by now had he not relinquished his World Title shot as the King of the Ring winner. Instead, he chose to have a WrestleMania rematch with Lesnar.

Would you have liked to see a match between Mark Henry and Femi Oba?

For more on Mark Henry, Oba Femi and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.