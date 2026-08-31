Adam Copeland Reflects On AEW All In, Says It Was Everything Hoped It To Be

Adam Copeland reflects on AEW All In. On August 30, AEW hosted its All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium. Almost 50,000 attended the promotion’s biggest event of the year, and most of them weren’t disappointed. From top to bottom, every match on the card delivered.

Adam Copeland was also part of the show. He defended the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks while teaming up with Christian Cage. The match was good. Copeland and Cage retained. But afterward, they were confronted by many of the tag teams in AEW, such as Motor City Machine Guns, the newly debuted New Level, and FTR. Some of these teams could potentially be their next rivals as well.

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Adam Copeland Reflects On AEW All In 2026

Those who have been following Adam Copeland on social media know that performing at Wembley Stadium was one of his goals. This year, he finally got to do that, and he wasn’t disappointed. Taking it to Instagram, Copeland reflected on All Elite a day after the show.

“Finally home and snuggled with the fam and pups, still wrapping my mind around the fact that yesterday I got serenaded at Wembley freaking Stadium. Thank you London for making me feel like Freddy even if only for a minute. If you couldn’t tell by my smile, it was everything I hoped it would be. Side by side with my childhood best friend against one of the best teams ever. That’s why we do this. Followed by an example of how STACKED our tag roster is. An embarrassment of riches. Congrats to our entire roster and company for a truly spectacular All In. Trench coat custom by @wornstarclothing gear made by @maineventgear”

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Most fans will agree with Copeland that AEW’s tag team roster is stacked. And with the addition of New Level, things are only going to get better. It might be a while before Copeland and Cage get to feud with them, though, as they’re the Trios Champions right now and will likely get into a rivalry with Young Bucks and Kenny Omega first.

Which tag team do you think they should defend their title against next?

For more on Adam Copeland and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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