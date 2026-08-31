John Cena Says WWE Has All The Details About John Cena Classic, But He Can’t Reveal The Secret

It’s been a few months since John Cena first announced the John Cena Classic back in May 2026 during the Backlash Premium Live Event. The tournament will feature stars from the main roster as well as NXT, and winners will be decided by the fans via vote rather than the match outcomes. The winner will also receive a championship named after Cena. So far, these are the only details that have been made available by WWE.

Over the past few months, they haven’t really provided an update on the John Cena Classic, although Cena has said multiple times that they’ve not forgotten about it and are working on it. His most recent answer about the topic suggests that they’ve figured out what they really want to do with the tournament.

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John Cena Says WWE Has All The Details Regarding The John Cena Classic, But He Can’t Share Them Yet

During the recent Fan Expo Canada, Cena commented on the John Cena Classic. This time, Cena said that he and WWE know all the details about the tournament, but he can’t really share much with the audience because WWE wants to keep things a secret.

“As far as the John Cena Classic goes, I can’t say nothing right now. Normally – so I don’t want to leave you without an answer – normally, I want to say, ‘We’re figuring out the details.’ I’ll say this: we have all the details. You just gotta hang in there with me, because they want me to keep it a secret until it’s time to say it. But we got a lot of information we’re going to dump on you. It just ain’t going to be today. I’m very excited about it. I really am, I really am excited.”

As of right now, WWE hasn’t even announced a date for the tournament. There was a rumor that the John Cena Classic could take place on December 12 later this year. But WWE recently announced WrestlePalooza in Perth on the same date, and there was no mention of the tournament.

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For more on John Cena and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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