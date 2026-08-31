Big E Comments On New Level’s AEW Debut

Big E has commented on The New Level’s AEW debut at AEW All In. The tag team is composed of Kofi (fka Kofi Kingston) and Austin Creed (fka Xavier Woods), who left WWE a few months back in May 2026. Reportedly, WWE asked them for a pay cut and the wrestlers chose to leave the company instead.

For months, fans speculated where New Day would end up. They had a 90-day non-compete clause so it wasn’t like both stars could join a different promotion right away. But people assumed that they’d eventually end up being in All Elite Wrestling. That’s exactly what happened during All In, when New Day (now known as New Level) came out as Swerve Strickland’s partners for the Trios Roulette Royale match for the AEW World Trios Championship.

Also read: Britt Baker Thanks Fans After AEW Return

New Level Is The New Trios Champions

Twenty-one wrestlers competed in this match. Swerve Strickland and New Level were the last team to enter this match. They left this match as the new AEW World Trios Champions. Kofi and Austin became the first two wrestlers to win a title in All Elite Wrestling in their first match.

It’ll be interesting to see how they’re booked in All Elite Wrestling, considering they had a great run in WWE and everyone loves them.

Also read: Willow Nightingale Promises To Smile Again After AEW All In Loss To Mercedes Mone

Fans will remember that The New Day originally had three members, which also included Big E. But he got injured back in 2022 and had to step back from wrestling indefinitely.

In one of his recent Instagram posts, Big E shared his thoughts on New Level’s AEW arrival. And it looks like Big E supports Kofi and Austin taking a stand for themselves and leaving WWE. He said:

“If you’re two living legends that are undervalued, sometimes you have to go to London!”

During the press conference after AEW All In, Tony Khan said that New Level wants to work every single week.

“Something that got me really excited about New Level: these guys are not afraid to work very hard. New Level told me, ‘Hey, we see Jon Moxley at AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision basically every week. We want to be at AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision basically every week. We want to work really hard for the company. We’re going to be there practically every week.’ And that’s really exciting to have people coming in like that. That’s only going to bring more fans and attention.” (H/T 411Mania)

Also read: John Cena Rules Out WWE Return, Says ‘No Khan Has Got the Pocketbook’

The New Level is currently scheduled to defend their newly won Trios Titles against The Rascalz on the upcoming AEW Dynamite.

For more on Big E, New Day, and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: AEW