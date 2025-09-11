WrestleMania 43 Reportedly Taking Place In Saudi Arabia

The Road to WrestleMania will begin next year, starting with the Royal Rumble event. WrestleMania has been a staple of WWE PLEs since its inception in 1985. Since it’s the biggest wrestling event of the year, WWE prepares for the shows years in advance. Recently, there was a surprising announcement by the Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority, which stated WrestleMania 43 will take place in Riyadh. If this is true, then it would be the first time a WrestleMania isn’t happening in North America.

WrestleMania Is Reportedly Coming To Saudi Arabia In 2027

The announcement was first made by Turki Alalshikh, Saudi Arabia’s GEA Chairman, on a Snapchat live, with a press release also briefly issued in Arabic later. However, it was quickly taken down afterward, and many fans wondered if this was actually happening. Mike Johnson of PWInsider, as well as Fightful and other wrestling outlets, reported that this was indeed a real thing. WrestleMania 43 is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia, and an official announcement from WWE will be released this Friday.

Turki had accidentally leaked this information before WWE could announce it themselves, which is why the Arabic press release was taken down.

But now, everyone is talking about it. Fans have shared their mixed opinions regarding this news. Some are criticizing the company, whereas Middle Eastern fans are happy that the WWE’s biggest show is coming to their country.

Dave Meltzer Explains Why WrestleMania 43 Is Taking Place In Saudi Arabia

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Turki Alalshikh had asked WWE to bring WrestleMania to their country. WWE wanted to do it in 2028, but Turki wanted to do something big for the country’s 300th anniversary in 2027. Meltzer said:

“WWE wanted it in 2028. They had commitments for 2027. The reason it had to be 2027… Turki (Al-Sheikh) is running the show – Ari Emanuel is the head of TKO, Nick Khan is the head of WWE, Dana White is the head of UFC, Dana White and Nick Khan are the head of TKO boxing. However, the final boss is Turki, because he’s the guy with all the money in the world at his disposal. So, he pushed – Saudi Arabia, I believe, was made a country in 1727, it’s like their Independence, like ours is 1776, right? (1727 marked the foundation of the First Saudi State, which is celebrated annually on February 22 as Founding Day.) And 2027 is the 300th anniversary of Saudi Arabia, just as 2026 is the 250th anniversary of the United States, which is why our country is giving UF all kinds of money to run at the White House in celebration on July 4th weekend. They, in the same way, wanted it on the 300th anniversary, and they’re paying the money for it, and they have matches that they want, and they’re working really, really hard to get.”

There are a lot of rumors surrounding this event already. Fans know that every Saudi Arabia PLE is booked as a major spectacle. And since it’s WrestleMania, as well as the Saudi Arabia’s 300th anniversary, they are bound to do even bigger things. There are even talks of bringing retired legends back for this show.

WWE hasn’t officially announced WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia yet, but Fightful says they’re expected to do so on Friday. Only Royal Rumble 2026 has been confirmed for Saudi Arabia next year, but there are talks of adding two more premium live events to the schedule.