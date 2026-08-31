Ric Flair Vows Legal Action After Claiming His Gold Robe Was Stolen

Ric Flair’s iconic gold robe has reportedly been stolen. Throughout his career, The Nature Boy wore numerous legendary robes as a signature part of his ring entrances. Given Flair’s immense popularity, wrestling enthusiasts are often willing to pay a fortune for his memorabilia at auction. Now, it appears some individuals have acquired his robes through illegitimate means and are now attempting to sell them.

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Ric Flair Threatens Legal Action Against People Who Stole His Robes

Ric Flair recently spent a weekend at Dynasty Sports, where he noticed that some of his robes were being sold by people who could not have owned them. He said that anyone who does not have a receipt from him will be hearing from his attorney soon.

“It Has Come To My Attention That My Robes Are Being Sold By People Who Don’t Own Them Or Have A Receipt From Me. If They Do, They Are More Than Welcome To. If They Don’t, Just Like Tiffany VanDemark, Who Stole Five Of Them, As Of Tomorrow, My Attorney Will Seek Legal Documentation And If You Don’t Have It, You Will Be Expecting A Letter From My Attorney In Boston. I Can’t Imagine Why Anybody Would Steal Anything That I Worked So Hard For. Not Cool And I’m Coming For You. Hate To Be The Bearer Of Bad News, But As I Get Older, I Understand The Importance Of Having Some Of My Memorabilia”

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Ric Flair recently shared another social media post discussing his gold robe, noting that Steve Solomon offered $200,000 for it. He requested that the current possessor return the robe, or he’ll retrieve it personally with his lawyer.

“If You Think I Am Bullshitting About My Robes, Steve Solomon, Who Has More Money Than God, Just Offered Me 200K For This Gold Robe. Whoever Has It, Better Send It To Me ASAP. I Will Stop At Nothing To Get It Back! Whoever Has It, I Will Personally Make The Trip To Come Get It With My Lawyer. And FYI- Memorabilia Theft Is A Felony.”

Owning a piece of wrestling history is a dream for many fans. Recently, Hulk Hogan’s autographed wrestling boots from WrestleMania I sold for $1,037,000 at Heritage Auctions in March 2026.

If Flair’s claims are true, it makes sense why he would want his robes back.

For more on Ric Flair and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire