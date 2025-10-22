Braun Strowman Talks About His Neck Injury, Says Steve Austin Helped Him Through It

While he’s no longer a part of WWE, Braun Strowman still remains one of the popular names in the world of wrestling. He’s semi-retired now and is focusing more on his Hollywood career, but many fans still hope to see him again in the future.

Strowman suffered numerous injuries throughout his career and worked through most of them despite being in pain. He recently talked about the neck injury he suffered back in May 2023 during a tag team match on Monday Night Raw.

This sidelined him for about a year before he returned again. The Monster Among Men recently talked about his injury and how Steve Austin helped him through it during an interview with TMZ’s Inside The Ring.

Braun Strowman Says “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Reassured Him After His Neck Injury

Braun Strowman revealed that almost immediately after the impact on his neck, his body went into temporary paralysis for three seconds. He felt a severe burning sensation in his arms, and his fingers also went numb.

He was diagnosed with spinal stenosis and had to undergo neck fusion surgery to repair the damage to his spine. Braun Strowman was worried that this could be the end of his professional wrestling career, but Steve Austin talked to him and reassured him about the surgery. In June, he went under the knife, and the doctors had to insert four screws and a metal plate in his neck.

Strowman said:

“In 2023, I had that really bad neck injury in the ring where I pinched my spine and both my arms went limp, and I was paralyzed for about three seconds during the match. You watch that match with Otis, you can see it happen. I go to take off. I’m really weeble wobbling. I give the rest of the match. And while I’m out there in the ring and in the back, it feels like I’m having boiling water poured down my arms, or my fingers would go numb and go to sleep. I’m literally freaking out, oh my God, my career is over. My day-to-day life’s over. Thankfully, I’m really close with Stone Cold Steve Austin; this injury was really, really similar to the injury that ended his career. I called Steve. Talk to Steve a lot. He gave me a lot of reassurance and eased my mind with having the surgery. He’s had great success afterwards, no issues and stuff like that.” (H/T Wrestlepurists)

Braun Strowman hasn’t wrestled a match since April of this year, where he faced Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa while teaming up with LA Knight. He seems to be focusing more on his acting career now and wants to play roles like Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise.

Main image credit: TaurusEmerald, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons