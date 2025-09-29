Braun Strowman Says He’s Now Semi-Retired From Wrestling

Before injuries stalled his momentum, Braun Strowman was one of the hottest wrestlers in WWE. His feud with Roman Reigns in 2017 shows how good he was as a dominating heel.

Braun Strowman’s first release in 2021 surprised a lot of fans who thought he’d stay for the rest of his career. He eventually returned to the company and had some great moments such as his rivalry with Omos, Gunther, or Bronson Reed, but failed to have the momentum like before. WWE released him for the second time earlier this year due to his big money contract. Strowman is expected to return to the company in the future for shorter stints, and it seems like Strowman is okay with this, considering he now thinks of himself as semi-retired.

Braun Strowman Says He’s Semi-Retired From Wrestling Now

In a recent interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Braun Strowman sat down with Jason Lei Howden and Kimberly Crossman to discuss Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon, where Strowman plays the role of a Security Guard. When he was asked who would it be an unsung hero for the film, Strowman credited the extras who worked on this proejct.

They were also pro wrestlers like him, and they were more than willing to accommodate him during some of the action scenes. There, Strowman said that he’s semi-retired from wrestling because he wants to focus on his acting career.

“Even like in our business too, like the wrestling side of things… I say ‘our business,’ I’m semi-retired from wrestling now too because I want to be an actor…”

He thanked these wrestlers who worked with him during the filming, and said:

“…I always have so much admiration for these young and up-and-coming talents that are looking for a shoe in, a place to get in by putting their bodies (on the line), going the extra mile, being the first one to raise their hand, not even knowing what I’m going to do to their poor soul and just going ‘I’ll volunteer for it.’ I was that kid at one point.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

Braun Strowman Wants To Play Jason Voorhees From Friday The 13th

This wouldn’t be the first film of Braun Strowman’s career. He first got into Hollywood with Three Count in 2016 and later played Brawn in Holmes & Watson. In Deathgasm II: Goremageddon, he’s playing the role of a Security Guard.

When asked about which horror franchise he’d like to be a part of, Strowman named Jason Voorhees from Friday The 13th. He confirmed that he and his team have been working on making this happen.

“There may be some talks about it with people that I know and my agency. If we could ever get everybody to get back on the same page and allow the things to work, I might be the next Voorhees.” (H/T Collider)

At Fantastic Fest 2025, Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon had its world premiere. It’s a sequel to the 2015 Deathgasm, which won multiple awards at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival, Knoxville Horror Film Festival, and more.

Main image credit: Miguel Discart from Bruxelles, Belgique, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons