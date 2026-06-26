Sean Strickland Mocks Dustin Poirier’s Alcohol Struggles After Heartbreaking Arrest

It was honestly brutal to watch the bodycam footage of Dustin Poirier getting arrested at the Atlanta airport on Father’s Day. The optics were terrible because the same man who beat Conor McGregor twice and runs The Good Fight Foundation was seen squaring up to a police officer.

It’s pretty clear Poirier is having a really hard time transitioning into retirement. He even posted on social media admitting he needs help to get rid of his drinking habit. In this heartbreaking situation, Sean Strickland chimed in with a response that felt way more like a cruel joke than actual support.

Sean Strickland Fires Back Dustin Poirier with Four Words

Poirier’s arrest happened just weeks after he admitted in a Full Send MMA interview that retirement has been a struggle of good and bad days. The airport incident shows that those bad days got worse. Poirier retired after a 16-year career with an overall professional record of 30-10. He won the interim title but never captured the undisputed belt.

While most of the MMA community showed concern, the middleweight champion dismissed the situation entirely. UFC fighter Drew Dober had posted a video about how dangerous retirement boredom can be.

I feel for Dustin Poirier. pic.twitter.com/NQkHLGnkRQ — Drew Dober (@DrewDober) June 24, 2026



He compared it to the struggles of McGregor and Mike Tyson, and even admitted his own recent surgery downtime led him to drink more. Strickland replied to the video, penning, “Just don’t drink. Its that easy.”

That absolute bluntness fits Strickland’s personality. He grew up with an abusive, alcoholic father, so his perspective likely comes from that personal experience.

The Retirement Void: Why MMA Has a Problem It Rarely Talks About

Poirier isn’t the only one dealing with this. The UFC puts on about 40 events a year and goes through hundreds of fighters, but they don’t have any real program to help people adjust to normal life when they retire.

He had an incredible career. He fought through the TV era all the way into the streaming age, beating guys like McGregor, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Anthony Pettis. He was easily one of the best lightweights of his generation, even if he never became a massive, household name outside of MMA.

But walking away is tough when fighting is your entire identity. Suddenly, you don’t have a training camp, a fight date, or a weight cut keeping you disciplined. It leaves a massive void. Strickland’s blunt advice might work for him. But that’s a complicated mental health problem.