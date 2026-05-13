Nate Diaz Accuses Charles Oliveira Of Ducking Him While Chasing “Broken Leg” Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz is three days away from his UFC return on Saturday to face Mike Perry in a five-round welterweight co-main event on the MVP card headlined by Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano.

This is Diaz’s first MMA fight since he submitted Tony Ferguson in September 2022. The UFC tried to book him against Conor McGregor for his return, but Diaz declined due to the timing. He wanted to fight Charles Oliveira instead, but Oliveira refused his offer.

Now, ahead of his bout with Perry, the 41-year-old Stockton native criticized Oliveira. He called out the BMF champion for turning down their matchup while simultaneously trying to book a fight against the Irishman, who had been out of the business for nearly five years after injuring his leg in 2021.

Nate Diaz Calls Out Charles Oliveira’s Hypocrisy After BMF Champion Shuts Down His Callout

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Diaz, 41, made it clear he wanted the current BMF champion for his UFC return fight, rather than a Conor McGregor trilogy.

“I believe they wanted me to come back and fight Conor McGregor, not Oliveira,” Diaz said. “I’m going to fight for my belt that I created, that I deserve since I started the division to bring value to all these fighters.”

“I was like, I’ll fight Oliveira,” he added. “I said, ‘What’s up with Oliveira?’ Respectfully, I’d like to fight Oliveira. He said, ‘No thanks, homie. I’m trying to fight for titles and do all this big shit,’ and I’m like, OK, you got me on that.”

He holds no bad blood for the initial rejection. But he couldn’t accept what came next. After UFC 326, Oliveira, who drew criticism from both Diaz and McGregor for his grappling-heavy performance against Holloway, pitched a fight with McGregor at his post-fight press conference.

Diaz criticized Oliveira for calling out Conor McGregor immediately after winning his fight. He questioned why Oliveira would target someone coming off a severe leg break and a series of losses while simultaneously claiming to pursue bigger opportunities.

He added, “You’re full of shit. ‘No thanks, homie, I’m onto bigger, better things.’ Like what? Picking on a guy who just got his ass whooped the whole time? That’s whack.”

Why Nate Diaz’s Shot at Charles Oliveira Makes Sense

Diaz’s criticism has significance because of his history. He was a top contender and the creator of the original BMF belt layout while Oliveira was still climbing the ranks. The 36-year-old Brazilian is now using the BMF title to secure another lightweight championship shot.

Oliveira has positioned himself as the official backup fighter for the upcoming lightweight world title fight on June 14. While he admits a veteran matchup with Diaz would be financially lucrative, his main focus remains chasing UFC gold.

Diaz told Ariel Helwani on Tuesday that he is still open to a UFC return after the Perry fight and face McGregor but on his own terms. “I’m not trying to be a comeback story for Conor,” he said. “I want Conor back, and then I want him to be showing people he’s whooping ass. And then that’s the guy I want.”

After Saturday’s clash with Mike Perry, the future of the BMF title and Diaz’s tension with Oliveira will likely remain a major talking point.