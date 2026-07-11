Dana White Praises Conor McGregor’s Unprecedented Impact on Las Vegas Hotels

Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon didn’t just sell out T-Mobile Arena — it completely took over Las Vegas, according to UFC CEO Dana White.

Tickets for UFC 329 sold out in minutes during the pre-sale, driving secondary market prices up to thousands of dollars. Ultimately, the event generated a $25 million live gate, breaking the promotion’s all-time record previously held by the $22 million show at the Sphere.

The demand even triggered a local hotel shortage in Las Vegas. White shared that a wealthy soccer team owner and his wife tried to book a room last minute but found the entire city completely sold out because of the fight crowd.

Dana White Reveals Las Vegas Hotel Shortage Amid McGregor Return

On the CBS Sports pre-show panel Saturday, White sat with Daniel Cormier and the desk, arguing that McGregor’s star power moves an entire tourism economy, not just pay-per-view numbers. His comments dropped hours before “The Notorious” walked out to fight Max Holloway.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Outdrew UFC White House Main Card by 53K Viewers Before UFC 329

“This is the Conor McGregor effect,” White said. “One of the soccer team owners is in town. Him and his wife said, ‘You know what, let’s go to the fight.’ They said there’s not a hotel room in the city. You can’t even get hotel rooms.”

🤔‼️Dana White says there is NO hotel rooms available in Las Vegas because of Conor McGregor fight “You can’t even get hotel rooms”#UFC329 pic.twitter.com/yyVDRmLcqz — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) July 11, 2026



White noted that the ripple effect hits the entire city, not just the sport itself. A reputed sports owner getting shut out of lodging proves the insane demand better than any ticket-price stat or corporate press release could.

Conor McGregor Effect in Numbers

The local hotel shortage aligns with the massive online metrics the event is tracking to hit. On the digital side, White expects UFC 329’s social media numbers to surpass UFC Freedom 250, which drew an initial 17 million viewers in the Americas before hitting 34 million total global viewers.

With McGregor’s return completely booking out Las Vegas hotels, breaking the White House card’s digital records is entirely possible. However, the fight likely needs to last a few rounds to maximize those numbers.

For comparison, Ronda Rousey’s return card on Netflix peaked at 17 million global viewers despite her finishing the fight in just 17 seconds. Industry experts noted that a longer fight would have driven live viewership to at least 20 million, as a longer duration gives fans more time to swarm social media and pull in a live TV audience.

Although White’s story sounds dramatic, the historical gate revenue and soaring resale prices back his point. McGregor has now headlined three of the four biggest gates in UFC history. Saturday simply added another massive number to his resume, regardless of how the Holloway rematch played out inside the cage