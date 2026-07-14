How Bogdan Guskov Landed Magomed Ankalaev Fight After Khalil Rountree Jr.’s UFC Abu Dhabi Withdrawal 

There has been a major shake-up in the light heavyweight division just days before UFC Abu Dhabi on July 25. Magomed Ankalaev was originally scheduled to headline the event against Khalil Rountree Jr. in a pivotal matchup that could have carried significant title implications. However, with just 12 days remaining before fight night, Rountree Jr. was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury.

Rather than pulling Ankalaev from the card, the UFC moved quickly to secure a replacement. Bogdan Guskov has now stepped in on short notice to save the main event, with the promotion officially confirming the matchup on social media. Shortly afterward, the Russian addressed the opponent change and made it clear that nothing had changed from his perspective.

WE HAVE A BANGER!💥 Due to injury, Khalil Rountree Jr. is out of the #UFCAbuDhabi main event. Stepping in against No. 1 Ranked @AnkalaevM will be Uzbekistan’s top ranked fighter, No. 10 ranked @BogdanGuskov 18 wins, 18 finishes with 13 in the very first round – Guskov will… pic.twitter.com/SE2AO9H0Uy — UFC (@ufc) July 13, 2026

The former light heavyweight champion wrote, “I was supposed to fight Khalil Rountree at UFC Abu Dhabi, but unfortunately he’s injured. I wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back soon. Now I’m fighting Bogdan. Like I’ve said before, I’ll fight anybody, anywhere, anytime. It doesn’t matter. I’m always ready.”

For Guskov, the opportunity comes as an unexpected career breakthrough. The Uzbekistan native had originally been booked to face Jan Blachowicz at UFC Belgrade on August 1 but now finds himself competing in his first UFC main event instead.

I was supposed to fight Khalil Rountree at UFC Abu Dhabi, but unfortunately he’s injured. I wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back soon.

Now I’m fighting Bogdan. Like I’ve said before, I’ll fight anybody, anywhere, anytime. It doesn’t matter. I’m always ready. — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) July 13, 2026

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He enters the fight after fighting Blachowicz to a draw at UFC 323 and had previously put together a four-fight winning streak that included stoppage victories over Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann. ‘Hitman’ also boasts a perfect 100 percent finishing rate, recording 15 knockouts and three submissions across his 18 professional victories.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev is aiming to reinsert himself into the title picture after losing the light heavyweight gold to Alex Pereira in a stunning 80-second defeat at UFC 320 last October. Judging by his statement, however, Ankalaev appears completely unfazed by the late change.

Following Monday’s announcement, Jan Blachowicz revealed that he was actually the UFC’s first choice to replace Rountree Jr. However, concerns about making the 205-pound limit on short notice prevented the fight from coming together before the promotion finalized Guskov as the replacement. Blachowicz now hopes to remain on the UFC Belgrade card against a new opponent.

He wrote, “A quick update about my upcoming bout. UFC offered me to fight Ankalaev first. I wasn’t sure if I’m gonna make the weight. After a couple of hours, I confirmed the fight without any catchweight, but it was a done deal with Guskov. So now I’m waiting for a new opponent for the [UFC Belgrade] Fight Night.”

A quick updated about my upcoming bout. UFC offered me to fight Ankalaev first. I wasn’t sure if I’m gonna make the weight. After a couple of hours I confirmed the fight without any catchweight but it was a done deal with Guskov. So now I’m waiting for a new opponent for the… — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) July 13, 2026

Adding another layer to the story, Paulo Costa also revealed on The Ariel Helwani Show that he was offered the opportunity to face Ankalaev on short notice. While the Brazilian admitted that making the light heavyweight limit would have been extremely difficult, revealing he currently weighs 234 pounds and would need seven to eight weeks to prepare, it wasn’t the only reason he declined the matchup.

He said, “I think it’s so short notice. Like less than 14 days to get a flight to Abu Dhabi. 16-hour flight to Abu Dhabi, five rounds for the same money, and not for the interim belt. I don’t think this makes sense right now.”

Costa has previously been critical of the UFC’s handling of negotiations for what is expected to be the final fight of his current contract. With reigning light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg sidelined by a knee injury suffered after UFC 327, the division has suddenly become even more unpredictable. A statement win by either Ankalaev or Guskov in Abu Dhabi could significantly alter the championship landscape.