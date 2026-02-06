Ari Emanuel Clarifies Fight Count for UFC White House Event, Contradicting Donald Trump’s Earlier Claims

The UFC has long placed special emphasis on milestone events like UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300, cards designed to celebrate the promotion’s longevity and dominance in combat sports. However, Dana White found himself facing an entirely different kind of challenge last year when President Donald Trump announced plans to bring the fight festival to the White House, a historic move billed as a blockbuster event.

Some time later, Trump claimed the unprecedented card could feature as many as 9 major title fights, immediately raising expectations across the MMA world. While the event is still shaping up to be massive, the latest developments suggest it may not be quite as deep as initially promised. That reality was underscored by none other than Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, whose recent comments hint that the White House card may fall short of those early projections.

Ari Emanuel Confirms UFC White House Card Will Feature Just 6–7 Fights

It was already revealed that Dana White and company would go all-in on preparations for the historic card after UFC 324. The event is scheduled for June 14 on the White House’s South Lawn, and during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Emanuel and TKO President Mark Shapiro offered further insight into the unprecedented event.

Emanuel confirmed that the card will include six or seven fights and will be simulcast on CBS and Paramount+. He revealed, “He’s counting the fan fest in that. At the White House, I think it’s 3,000-4,000 [people in attendance], and then there will be other areas [to watch the fights].”

He further added, “Dana’s working on it right now. There’s going to be, approximately, six to seven fights, June 14. He hasn’t said to us what the card is going to be, but I know they’re working pretty hard at it right now.”

“@danawhite is working on the White House event right now.. He hasn’t told us what the card is gonna be but I know he’s working hard on it” ~ @AriEmanuel @TKOGrp #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9eNUfrt7SW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 6, 2026

While the official lineup remains unknown, Emanuel confirmed that the event, set to take place on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, will host between 3,000 and 4,000 spectators on site. He also clarified that the event will not feature a 100,000-seat stadium, a concept that had previously been floated by Trump.

Despite the lack of confirmations, speculation is already swirling around several blockbuster possibilities. A long-awaited return from Conor McGregor, his first appearance in over four years, has been heavily rumored.

Justin Gaethje believes he’ll headline the UFC White House event against Ilia Topuria 👀 “It has to be [Topuria at the White House]. No other option. I think we’re gonna main event it.” (via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/jCyXk3wAc5 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 5, 2026

Additionally, the main event is expected to see Ilia Topuria unify the lightweight title against interim champion Justin Gaethje. Other potential stars linked to the card include Jon Jones, Merab Dvalishvili, and Sean O’Malley. While nothing has been officially announced, further updates are expected in the coming weeks as preparations continue.