The UFC heads to Philadelphia for UFC 330 on August 15 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, setting the stage for one of the year’s biggest title fights as Ian Garry challenges Islam Makhachev for the welterweight championship in the main event.

Makhachev enters UFC 330 riding a historic winning streak with a 28-1 professional record, presenting Garry with the toughest challenge of his career. However, the Irishman has remained extremely confident heading into the bout, claiming he will dominate Makhachev for four rounds before finishing him in the fifth.

A victory would also make Garry only the second Irish UFC champion after Conor McGregor. That possibility has led ‘The Future’ to compare a potential win over Makhachev to what ‘The Notorious’ accomplished at UFC 194 against Jose Aldo.

However, as fight week approaches, Garry has faced criticism from fans over his polarizing personality, much like McGregor has throughout his career. ‘The Future’ has been the subject of considerable backlash, with much of it fueled by claims and controversies surrounding his personal life. He was recently targeted by a social media account claiming to be his brother.

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Garry’s brother, Sean, publicly criticized the UFC fighter on social media in July 2026. Sean accused Garry of fabricating a “victim narrative” about his childhood, claiming they grew up in a stable middle-class home where their parents strongly supported his early MMA career.

Garry has also attracted criticism for his views on women holding positions of power, which he argued could make things better for everyone. More recently, his critics targeted his partnership with PETA to promote plant-based food. It was during this backlash that Garry received support from McGregor, who defended his compatriot and even predicted that he would become UFC champion.

A recent Instagram post uploaded by The Mac Life addressed the criticism directed at Garry, with ‘The Notorious’ appearing in the comments to defend him. He wrote, “Kid is a stud, and I back him to become champion,” McGregor wrote.

Of course, the two Irishmen have been on the same page for years. Garry recently backed McGregor to defeat Max Holloway at UFC 329. However, McGregor was forced back to the sidelines after suffering a knee injury almost immediately during his rematch. Despite the setback, Garry remained confident that the Irish superstar would return stronger.

McGregor has also supported Garry throughout his career, including after ‘The Future’ suffered the first loss of his professional career against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 two years ago. Garry has also expressed his desire to share a UFC Ireland card with McGregor, the fighter who inspired him to pursue a career in MMA.

Now, with McGregor targeting a potential return in 2027, the former two-division champion will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on Garry’s title clash with Makhachev in Philadelphia at UFC 330. With McGregor already backing his compatriot to become champion, Garry has the opportunity to deliver the biggest victory of his career and potentially follow in the footsteps of the man who inspired him to enter the sport.