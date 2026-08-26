Latest On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Return Status

Drew McIntyre has been missing from WWE programming ever since Night 1 of WrestleMania 42, where he faced Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match. McIntyre took a break from WWE to focus on filming The Highlander reboot and The Last Druid.

Reportedly, McIntyre is back in the United States after filming, but it doesn’t seem like he’s going to be making a return soon.

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This report comes from PWInsider, which said that McIntyre is back in the States, but they’ve not heard any talks regarding his return to WWE programming. Additionally, McIntyre also appears to be working on other projects for WWE.

“Drew McIntyre is back in the United States, though it was said there has not been any talk yet of his return to WWE storylines. McIntyre has been working on other projects for the company, including a lead acting role.”

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Drew McIntyre Hasn’t Wrestled In Four Months

Drew McIntyre is one of the top names in the company’s arsenal. He’s a former 4-time World Champion, and it’s safe to say that the fans miss him. His final rivalry before his hiatus was with Jacob Fatu. Both wrestlers took things to the extreme, which is why an Unsanctioned Match was booked between them for The Show of Shows.

We’ll keep you fans updated if there’s more information regarding a Drew McIntyre return to WWE.

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Do you want to see McIntyre back in the fold soon?

For more on Drew McIntyre and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE