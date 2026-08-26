ABEMA To Lose WWE Content In Japan In September

WWE has a new streaming home for fans in Japan. As of right now, WWE shows such as Raw, SmackDown, NXT and Premium Live Events stream on ABEMA. They signed this deal back in September 2023.

ABEMA recently took it to social media to announce that WWE content will be leaving their library next month in September. The final broadcast on their platform will be the September 29 edition of WWE Raw that takes place in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Also read: Tony Khan Addresses Potential Signing Ilja Dragunov To AEW

ABEMA To Stop Airing WWE Shows At The End Of Next Month

After the ABEMA deal expires, it is expected that Netflix will start broadcasting WWE shows for fans in Japan. Netflix already has a partnership with WWE that gives them exclusive media rights to Monday Night Raw in the United States, as well as global rights to their other shows such as SmackDown, NXT, and PLEs.

You can read a translated version of the announcement below:

“[Announcement]

The WWE content (RAW, SMACKDOWN, and various PLE events) that has been streaming on ABEMA will end on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The final live broadcast will be the RAW episode on Tuesday, September 29.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has watched WWE on ABEMA.

We look forward to your continued support of ABEMA.”

【お知らせ】 ABEMAにて配信しておりましたWWEコンテンツ（RAW / SMACKDOWN / 各PLE大会）につきまして、2026年9月30日（水）をもちまして配信を終了いたします。

中継においては9月29日（火）のRAWが最後となります。 これまでABEMAでWWEをご視聴いただいた皆様、誠にありがとうございました。… — ABEMAプロレス (@Abema_wrestling) August 25, 2026

Netflix Signed A 10 Year Deal With WWE Two Years Back

In January 2024, Netflix and WWE announced their 10-year-long landmark deal. The deal is valued at $5 billion, with an option to terminate it early halfway through its term or extend it for another 10 years.

Fans in the United States currently can only watch Raw on Netflix. SmackDown airs on the USA Network, and The CW Network is the home of NXT. WWE Premium Live Events are aired on the ESPN app, and Peacock holds exclusive rights to Saturday Night’s Main Event.

For international fans, things are much simpler. In most major territories, Netflix broadcasts WWE shows with some exceptions. The end of the ABEMA-WWE partnership could move us one step closer to a single, unified streaming home for all things WWE for fans.

Which platform do you currently use to watch WWE?

For more on WWE, Netflix, and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE