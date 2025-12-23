Report: WWE Interested In Signing Current AEW Wrestler

Even though his last match in the promotion took place over two years ago at Worlds End 2023, Danhausen is still signed with AEW. But that may not be the case next year. His current contract with Tony Khan’s promotion expires in February, according to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

A new report now suggests that Danhausen could be WWE-bound once his current deal expires. Many in WWE want the 35-year-old wrestler to join the promotion, although there are also a few who aren’t interested in him.

AEW’s Danhausen Could Join WWE In The Future

This report comes from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select. They say WWE is interested in signing AEW wrestler, Danhausen. However, they also noted that some people in WWE “aren’t so keen on him.” Danhausen could still come to WWE if things go in that direction, but don’t be surprised if nothing comes of this.

“It’s an interesting one. I know people there want him to come over…but I know people there that aren’t so keen on him and his talents. So I don’t know where they’re going to stand when it’s time for him to come as a free agent. I’m sure there’ll be an offer. He’s talented, people like him, he’s over. I could see them making an offer, but I know some people there maybe just don’t get it, and that’s fair. We’ll see, I don’t think it’s a done deal yet.”

Danhausen’s contract was originally supposed to expire this expire, but due to his injuries, AEW extended his contract till early 2026. While he hasn’t worked for AEW since 2023, Danhausen did make an appearance at ROH Final Battle last December.

Do you think Danhausen’s Very Nice, Very Evil gimmick could work in WWE?

Main image credit: AEW Rampage