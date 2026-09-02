Ric Flair Reacts to Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay Comparisons To Ricky Steamboat Match

Ric Flair has shared his thoughts on the recent comparison of Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay’s AEW World Title match with Flair’s matches against Ricky Steamboat.

Most people who attended the Wembley show didn’t leave feeling disappointed. In the main event of the night, Will Ospreay took on Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship and walked out as the new champion.

This started after the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish, Darius Rucker, said that WWE and AEW can’t be as good as the old territory days. A fan responded to Rucker, saying he must not have watched Omega vs Ospreay at AEW All In. Rucker responded to this fan and mentioned Ric Flair vs Ricky Steamboat.

This led to a debate among fans, and The Nature Boy himself shared his thoughts.

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On his X profile, Ric Flair said that while he respects Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, comparing their match to Flair’s bout against Steamboat would be like comparing the Mississippi River to the Pacific Ocean.

He further says that once Omega and Ospreay can have great matches 300 times a year, he’ll reconsider the comparisons. But until then, they have to be okay with being number two.

You can read Flair’s full comment below:

“No One Has More Respect For @KennyOmegamanX And @WillOspreay Than Me! But To Compare Them To Steamboat And I Is Like Comparing The Mississippi River To The Pacific Ocean! When They Have A Great Match 300 Times A Year And 200 Hour Broadways, Get Back To Me! Until Then, There Is No Problem With Being Number Two. You Are Great Young Talent, But Let’s Get Serious Kids! You Should Only Hope That You Have People Talking About Your Matches 37 Years Later! WOOOOO!”

Also read: Adam Copeland Reflects On AEW All In, Says It Was Everything Hoped It To Be

Will Ospreay Set To Open This Week’s AEW Dynamite

After winning the AEW World Championship in London, The Aerial Assassin is set to open the September 2 edition of AEW Dynamite.

The new AEW Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone will also be present on the show to celebrate her title victory. The New Level are also set to defend their Trios Championship against The Rascalz on the show. And lastly, Darby Allin will defend the TNT Title against Mark Davis.

Neither Ospreay nor Omega has responded to Flair’s comment yet.

Do you agree with The Nature Boy here?

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For more on Ric Flair and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire