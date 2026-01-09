CJ Perry (Lana) Announces Return To Pro Wrestling

CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana in WWE) has announced her return to wrestling.

Just a few weeks back, Perry had confirmed that she had retired from the sport. Perry has previously worked both as a wrestling manager and in-ring talent. Back in 2021, she got released from WWE and decided to step away from the business. She later had a short stint with AEW in 2023.

But now, Perry has confirmed that she’s making her wrestling comeback. However, she’s not going to work with any major promotion just yet.

CJ Perry Confirms Wrestling Return

Speaking on TMZ’s Inside the Ring podcast, CJ Perry shared the news regarding her wrestling future. She’ll be working in the indies soon.

“I’m saving this exclusive for this podcast. So, I’m making an announcement that I will be returning back to professional wrestling and I’m going to be hitting the indie scene.”

When asked what role she’s looking at for her return to wrestling, Perry said:

“Definitely on the mic and managing. One hundred percent. That’s also why I’m enrolling in stand-up, because I want to be so good on the mic. I want to be so sharp. I want to be so iconic. Paul Heyman is my favorite manager of all time. I’m always studying him and watching him. Yeah, I’m going to go on this journey. So, I’m going to start going to wrestling events and I’m going to start searching for the next super athlete.”

She doesn’t plan on wrestling herself, but will always be ready to resolve matters with her fists if necessary.

“My goal is not to start wrestling, but if someone has an issue with me and I need to resolve some conflict in the ring, you better believe I’m gonna be the ready.”

CJ Perry last wrestled on the May 31, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw, where she (and Naomi) lost to Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose in a tag team match.

Main image credit: Wikimedia Commons