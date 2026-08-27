MJF Calls WWE’s Fear Of AEW Usurping Them ‘Ridiculous’

Former AEW World Champion MJF believes it’s ridiculous that WWE is afraid of AEW usurping them. WWE and AEW are the two biggest wrestling companies in the world, and they have very passionate fan bases.

Recently, it was announced that WWE Radio will replace the Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 on SiriusXM. The news drew criticism from many fans because, even though Dave LaGreca claimed that Busted Open would remain the same, Thunder Rosa (contracted to AEW) was removed from its lineup, with other changes also being made to the show.

Also read: MJF Says AEW Fans Don’t Need To Attack WWE Because They Like AEW More

MJF recently commented on this.

MJF Thinks It’s Ridiculous WWE Is Afraid Of AEW Usurping Them

While making an appearance on the Sports Media Podcast, MJF talked about WWE Radio. He mentioned that he used to be part of the intro of Busted Open, but that’s no longer the case because it is now a “propaganda machine” for WWE.

MJF believes that WWE Radio will likely no longer talk about AEW, but they could talk about MLW because WWE isn’t worried about MLW usurping them. He then said the following:

“Do I think it’s ridiculous that they’re afraid of us usurping them, WWE? Yeah, a little bit. Do I think it’s a little f****** funny that you’re running a show in Chicago, the exact same time we’re running a show in Chicago? Yeah, a little bit. But as I’ve stated before, it makes sense. I understand it. It’s a business tactic. I’m not mad at it. But the last thing you’re gonna do to me… If other wrestling fans want it to happen to them, that’s fine. If they want to play dumb and play coy. But you’re not gonna spit my f****** face and tell me it’s raining, right? You’re not gonna tell me you’re WWE radio, but we’re still gonna call it right down the line. That’s not a thing. You know, it’s just not a thing.”

Moments before this, MJF also said that AEW fans don’t need to bash WWE just because they like AEW more (linked above).

As of right now, WWE still remains the largest promotion in the world. But AEW isn’t doing bad either. They’ve distributed over 43,000 tickets for their upcoming AEW All In pay-per-view, which takes place on August 30 at Wembley Stadium.

Also read: Kyle Fletcher Says He Is ‘Excited’ About Potentially Having Another Match With Ilja Dragunov

For more on MJF and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: AEW