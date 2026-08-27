MJF Says AEW Fans Don’t Need To Attack WWE Because They Like AEW More

The two major wrestling promotions in the world currently are World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW). During a recent interview, Chris Jericho said that AEW was never worried about WWE ever. Fans online certainly seem to act as if both companies are hyperaware of every step the other makes.

Fans often argue with the fanbase of these two different companies, claiming one is better than the other. MJF doesn’t believe these discussions have to go like that.

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MJF recently made an appearance on the Sports Media Podcast. The host, Richard Deitsch, talked about the tribalism among fans in wrestling and how MJF was consistent about it in interviews. He reiterated that fans who like AEW don’t have to criticize WWE just to put their favorite company over. Instead, they should just talk about why their promotion is better without attacking the other company.

“If you like AEW more than WWE, and there are a lot of people that feel that way, that doesn’t mean you have to s*** on WWE,” he said. “You don’t need to make thinkpieces online about why WWE sucks. Make thinkpieces about why AEW is better. Whatever those logical reasons are, right? Whether it’s because you get more bang for buck on pay-per-views or because our matches are better or because our rivalries are better or because MJF is better looking than any top guy in any promotion. There are so many different things, right? But that doesn’t mean you have to attack the other side. Just put your side over.”

MJF’s comment makes sense because having two major wrestling promotions in the business benefits fans the most. Not only do they have another channel to get their entertainment from, but things are also better for wrestlers who have another place to go if things don’t work out in one company.

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MJF Will Compete In Casino Gauntlet Match At AEW All In

At AEW All In 2026, MJF will take on Andrade El Idolo, Tommaso Ciampa, Chris Jericho, and other wrestlers in the Casino Gauntlet Match. The winner of this bout will earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship. MJF will be the second wrestler to enter this match after Andrade.

The title currently belongs to Kenny Omega, who will defend it against Will Ospreay on the show.

Do you agree with MJF’s comments?

For more on MJF and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: AEW