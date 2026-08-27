Trish Stratus Will Only Wrestle If She Can Give Her 100%, Wants To Make Sure It’s Impactful And Means Something

When fans talk about the most influential female wrestlers, Trish Stratus’ name is almost always up there. She has been one of the most popular female wrestlers of all time. Over the years, Stratus has returned to the ring many times. Her last match took place in 2025 against Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s Championship at Evolution. Since then, fans have been asking her to return to the ring again. Many fans are even wondering if Stratus is done with the in-ring stuff.

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Trish Stratus Comments On How Much Longer She Plans To Wrestle

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Trish Stratus was asked if she had a number in mind for how much longer she wants to wrestle. Stratus doesn’t know about that, but she does know that unless she can give her 100%, she won’t return to the ring again. Here’s what Trish Stratus said:

“I don’t know. I just know that I’m only gonna do it if I can give 100%. Every time I’ve gone back, I’ll watch the video, and I’m like, is this s***? Let me see. I’m like, oh, it’s pretty good. But if I watch it back and I’m like, she was slower than usual, I don’t want it. I want to give you guys like my 100%. I don’t want you be like, no [it’s not good].”

She then recalled the time John Laurinaitis called her for the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble match. Then she compared being a wrestler to riding a bike or doing yoga.

“When I say due diligence, I remember I got the call for the 2018 Royal Rumble. First ever, historic, and they called me. It was John Laurinaitis. He was like, okay, they want you in it. It’s iconic. It’s historic, and I was like, I will let you know. I’m gonna check my calendar. I got in the ring and then I was like, yes, I am available, John. I just wanted to make sure that I could still do it. It turns out that wrestling’s like riding a bike when you’re a wrestler, I guess, or when you do yoga. I don’t know. But I’m not going to do it half-assed. I’m not giving you a cool 60. I want to give you 100% and make sure it’s impactful and it means something, and I’m good.”

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Fans can listen to the full interview in the embed below:

For more on Trish Stratus and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: Imago