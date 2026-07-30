Ronda Rousey Exposes UFC’s “Arrogance” After Creating Promotion’s New “Lamborghini” Rival

UFC’s front office is in the middle of a massive marketing nightmare right now, and Ronda Rousey is making sure they don’t look away from it.

Months ago, Jake Paul’s MVP MMA promotion teamed up with Netflix for a historic fight card that completely shattered sports streaming records. The crazy part? The UFC could have owned the entire thing.

Rousey had been retired from the Octagon for years, but she was ready to come back for one final legacy fight against fellow legend Gina Carano. She wanted to do it under the UFC banner. Instead, the promotion’s executive team completely passed on the idea, and it ended up drawing a staggering 17 million global viewers on Netflix.

Instead of letting the dust settle, Rousey is now leaning directly into the chaos. During a recent explosive interview, the former UFC champion exposed the exact corporate blunder that gifted a rival promotion its biggest win in history.

Ronda Rousey Blasts UFC Executive Over Failed Marketing Vision

Weeks after her historic, 17-second submission victory over Gina Carano at MVP MMA 1, “Rowdy” torched UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell during a recent interview with The Fight Culture.

She accused him of blowing a massive business opportunity that turned Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions into a legitimate threat to the UFC monopoly. And it hit like a truck because the majority of the community was completely unaware of this behind-the-scenes drama.

The 39-year-old said, per MMA Fighting, “It’s not that he doesn’t know how to market us, it’s he doesn’t know how to market f—– anybody, and he missed a huge opportunity letting us go because now he, in his own arrogance, basically allowed us to create the Lamborghini to his Ferrari and he created the hugest rival that the UFC is ever going to have just because he’s so arrogant, stupid, and chauvinist.

The Lamborghini-Ferrari line is Rousey’s way of saying MVP is now the flashier, faster-moving rival. In her eyes, the UFC brought this entire nightmare on themselves.

However, this wasn’t the first time Rousey went nuclear on Campbell either. She publicly blasted his credentials to Ariel Helwani, claiming he only had his job because he was the son of Dana White’s lawyer and treated elite fighters like “glorified bum fights.

Ronda Rousey Reconsiders Her Retirement Plans

She needed to show the UFC exactly what they threw away, and she was successful. And now we know Campbell actually made a massive fumble from the UFC’s management side. Otherwise, that staggering number could be in UFC’s record book.

After beating Carano, Rousey initially planned to retire for good. However, her massive success on Netflix has already changed her mind. She left the door wide open for a return at MVP MMA 2 since “everyone is just decompressing after such a huge event.”

She signed with the UFC back in 2012, completely dominating the division with six straight title defenses before back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes pushed her out of the Octagon.

Since then, she stayed busy in the public eye with a massive run in WWE, alongside prominent roles in Hollywood films and television. Her return on the MVP card proved she still has that appeal in the community, as her comeback pulled in 17 million global viewers.