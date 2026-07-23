Georges St-Pierre and Royce Gracie Pitch Bold Rule Change for BMF Title Fights After UFC 326

The BMF title fight at UFC 326 had all the ingredients to become an instant classic. Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway were meeting in a rematch nearly a decade in the making, with two of the sport’s most exciting fighters battling for one of the UFC’s most unique championships. Instead, the five-round main event left many fans underwhelmed.

Rather than engaging in the high-paced striking battle many expected, Oliveira leaned heavily on his world-class grappling. The Brazilian secured five takedowns, controlled nearly 21 minutes of the fight on the ground, and cruised to a dominant decision victory.

While it was a tactical masterclass, many fans felt the performance didn’t reflect the “stand-and-trade” identity that has become synonymous with the BMF title. The fight quickly sparked criticism from several high-profile names, including Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, and Khamzat Chimaev, all of whom questioned whether the bout lived up to the spirit of the symbolic championship.

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However, UFC legends Georges St-Pierre and Royce Gracie have a very different idea for making future BMF title fights feel more unique. During a conversation on GSP’s YouTube channel, Gracie suggested removing the traditional five-round format altogether.

The inaugural UFC tournament winner said, “You have to take the time limit off, because a lot of guys are pound-for-pound greats but they play the rules.”

He expanded on the idea by proposing one continuous round instead of multiple five-minute rounds. Gracie continued, “Styles sometimes don’t match, and they just don’t fit. Like I said, we have to take the time limit off, make it one round of 25 minutes. Sometimes the round finishes and the guy is on top about to go for the choke, but the round finishes.”

St-Pierre agreed that eliminating breaks between rounds could create more natural and entertaining fights. The 170lbs GOAT added, “If they would’ve made it one big round, just one fight instead of interrupting the fight to stop for the round, I think it’d make the fight more interesting.”

Gracie then floated the idea of applying the format specifically to the BMF championship. He said, “Maybe they can do that for the BMF belt.”

With Oliveira now holding the BMF title, attention has already shifted to who will challenge him next. At the moment, a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan appears to be the most likely option at UFC 331 in September following their first meeting at UFC 300. Tsarukyan has confirmed that his return is confirmed, while Oliveira’s manager recently revealed he held a productive meeting with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell, further fueling speculation that the matchup could be next.

This also isn’t the first time a notable MMA figure has proposed changes to the BMF title. Ahead of UFC 327, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka shared his own vision for future BMF fights, arguing that they should emphasize constant forward pressure and all-out striking to better represent the belt’s identity.