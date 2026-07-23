“Herb Dean Has My Full Confidence” – CSAC Director Andy Foster Defends Veteran Referee Amid Alex Pereira Controversy 

More than a month after the controversial finish to Alex Pereira’s fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250, the debate surrounding referee Herb Dean continues. However, despite Pereira’s public criticism, it doesn’t appear Dean’s standing has been affected.

The controversy stems from the June 14 co-main event, where Pereira’s bid to become the first fighter in UFC history to win championships in three weight classes came to an abrupt end after Gane secured a second-round TKO. While the result itself was significant, much of the post-fight discussion focused on the finishing sequence, with many questioning whether six of Gane’s 11 strikes landing to the back of Pereira’s head contributed to the stoppage.

Following the loss, “Poatan” openly criticized Dean for not intervening during the exchange. Pereira even urged the UFC to ensure Dean would no longer officiate his future fights. He also attempted to get Dana White on his side, but the UFC CEO made it clear that referee assignments are not under his control.

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Now, California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster has publicly defended Dean’s handling of the fight. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Foster said he saw nothing unusual about the sequence in real time and believes Dean made the correct call by allowing the action to continue.

He said, “The thing with Gane and Pereira, I was there. I was watching that in real time. That didn’t look anything different. That looked like a normal fight to me. That looked like a normal fight. I think what started that series was the punch that put [Pereira] on the ground. I know that’s what started that series. He’s obviously trying to finish him. [Pereira] is trying to get back in the fight.”

Foster acknowledged that several strikes did land to the back of Pereira’s head but argued that stopping the action during such a crucial moment and event would have been difficult for any experienced referee.

He explained, “There was no doubt a few of them got through and hit [the back of the head]. The question is what do you do in that situation? Do you stop the action? Because I don’t think many referees would have, if any, certainly at the high level. What do you do with that situation? Tell me that’s not something that you’ve seen before. I think what started that series was the knockdown. That was the case.”

The CSAC executive also defended Dean’s reputation, describing him as one of the sport’s most trusted officials while acknowledging that referees often face criticism regardless of the outcome.

He said, “Referees probably need to give their first warning in the back, and I know many, many of them do. But to your point directly, whether it’s Herb or Marc Goddard or anybody that’s received some of this criticism, I don’t think it’s really fair. It doesn’t have to be fair. Being a referee’s not fair. I think Herb Dean’s a good referee.”

Foster’s confidence in Dean extends beyond words. He confirmed that the veteran official will continue working high-profile bouts, including the main event of UFC 331 at the Intuit Dome in California on September 19.

He confirmed and said, “You’ll see Herb Dean on the main event of my upcoming UFC’s because Herb Dean is the senior referee in California. Herb Dean has my full confidence.”

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While Foster believes Dean handled the Pereira-Gane finish as well as anyone could have, he also acknowledged that the situation highlighted an area where the rules could be improved. He noted that stopping the action during the finishing sequence could have significantly altered the outcome by giving Pereira valuable time to recover.

As a result, Foster revealed that he plans to introduce updated language regarding illegal fouls and the penalties attached to them. His proposal would eliminate the distinction between “intentional” and “unintentional” fouls and replace it with clearer guidelines to help referees determine when to issue warnings, deduct points, or take further action.

Even with those potential rule changes on the horizon, Foster made it clear that he believes Dean made the best decision possible under the circumstances, while adding that discussions have already taken place about when warnings should be issued before considering point deductions.