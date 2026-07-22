Logan Paul Says Conor McGregor Can No Longer Compete in MMA, Pitches WWE Showdown After Surgery 

With Conor McGregor’s long-awaited UFC 329 return ending in disaster, many fans have been left wondering whether the Irishman will ever compete in the Octagon again. The former two-division champion suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee, an injury that required surgery and will keep him sidelined for an extended period of rehabilitation.

Although McGregor has repeatedly expressed his desire to return for one final fight under his current UFC contract, potentially completing a trilogy with Max Holloway, that scenario now appears increasingly uncertain.

Amid the speculation surrounding his fighting future, Logan Paul has floated an unexpected alternative: bringing McGregor into WWE once he recovers. During a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul revealed that he texted WWE officials immediately after McGregor’s loss, pitching the idea of facing the former UFC champion inside the squared circle.

He said, “I’ll be honest with you, I texted my boss after Conor lost. I was like, ‘Bro, Conor’s cooked. Like, do something with him. Make a bag, let me fight him.‘ Big WWE star vs. big WWE star, because that’s what he is now.”

🚨Logan Paul reveals that after Conor McGregor lost, he texted Paul Levesque (Triple H) to make the fight happen — Logan Paul vs. Conor McGregor. 📱 “Big WWE star versus big WWE star cause that’s what he [Conor] is now. At the moment, Conor is doing WWE. Cause he is incapable… pic.twitter.com/A2Kfs2vrGu — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) July 22, 2026

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Paul then argued that McGregor is no longer capable of competing at the elite level in mixed martial arts, while comparing his situation to Mike Tyson’s comeback fight against Jake Paul.

He said, “Conor is doing WWE because he’s incapable of fighting. He has a lot of people fooled. And he fooled everyone before this fight. Just like Mike Tyson fooled everyone before he fought my brother, Jake Paul. Like, age matters.”

Despite the fact that WWE and UFC now operate under the TKO Group umbrella, Paul admitted that such a crossover is highly unlikely. He also pointed out the irony of McGregor potentially joining WWE after previously mocking the promotion and publicly taking shots at several of its biggest stars, including Roman Reigns and Big E.

He added, “Something I find so funny is, he definitely has roasted the WWE and WWE superstars in the past. He put out a tweet dissing Roman Reigns in the past.”

Paul also highlighted McGregor’s lengthy 1827 day absence from competition, arguing that the Irishman’s nearly five-year layoff was far different from other fighters who returned successfully after extended breaks.

He explained, “By the way, also appreciate what Conor McGregor did to the sport, UFC, crossover boxing and MMA. He pioneered in a lot of ways, but he has a lot of people fooled. Also, five years off for Conor, and not just five years off. This wasn’t a Jon Jones five years off. The stuff he was doing in the five years was not conducive to that of an elite fighter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

McGregor’s larger-than-life personality has long made him a natural fit for professional wrestling, even though he has frequently criticized WWE and exchanged words with several of its stars over the years. He has also shared a brief war of words with Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, making Logan’s callout after UFC 329 feel like a natural development.

Now 38 years old, McGregor has just one fight remaining on his current UFC contract. Given the severity of his knee injury and the lengthy recovery timeline, a return to the Octagon before late 2027 appears unlikely, and whether he fights in MMA again at all remains one of the biggest questions surrounding his career.