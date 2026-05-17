Jon Jones Open to Shocking UFC Contract Move to Finally Make Francis Ngannou Fight Happen

Francis Ngannou made a thunderous return to the cage for the first time since October 2024, knocking out Philipe Lins in the opening round at MVP MMA 1. The former UFC heavyweight champion delivered another devastating finish, the 14th stoppage victory of his professional career, but much of the attention during the event centered around Jon Jones, who was present on the analyst desk throughout the broadcast.

Despite Jones being effectively retired and still under UFC contract, speculation surrounding a long-awaited showdown with Ngannou once again intensified after the Cameroonian’s latest statement performance. Jones and Ngannou have shared a complicated relationship over the years, marked by both tension and mutual respect.

Following his knockout win, Ngannou reignited talks of the superfight by directly calling out the former 2-division champion. Talking to Ariel Helwani, Ngannou said, “He should be watching what I’m doing and learn. Figure it out and come make this fight.”

Francis Ngannou called out Jon Jones after knocking out Philipe Lins 😳 “He should be watching what I’m doing and learn. Figure it out and come make this fight.” pic.twitter.com/IKtxshYLis — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 17, 2026

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Jones later addressed the possibility during the Rousey vs. Carano broadcast, admitting that contractual issues with the UFC remain the biggest obstacle preventing the bout from happening. He revealed, “I’ve got to focus on trying to get out of my UFC contract. That’s going to be the difficult part if this fight is going to happen. I don’t think Dana [White] is interested in doing business with Francis.”

As much as Jones appears interested in finally facing Ngannou, the reality remains complicated. The UFC is highly unlikely to allow one of its biggest stars to leave the promotion for a cross-promotional mega fight, especially given the tension surrounding Ngannou’s departure from the company in 2023. Unlike Ngannou’s former deal, the UFC has since reportedly adjusted contract structures, making it far more difficult for fighters to exploit the infamous sunset clause that allowed him to enter free agency.

Jones also pointed to the only realistic scenario in which the fight could potentially happen. He said, “Doing it with MVP would probably be the only way to make it happen. If we can get out my contract, that would be great.”

Jon Jones said he wants to get out of his UFC contract to fight Francis Ngannou 😳 “I don’t think Dana’s interested in doing business with Francis. If we can get out of my contract, that’d be great.” (via @MostVpromotions) pic.twitter.com/Glq6eadrf3 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 17, 2026

Ngannou’s departure from the UFC in January 2023 remains one of the most significant moments in modern MMA history. During negotiations with the promotion, the former heavyweight champion pushed for broader structural changes that extended beyond his own contract demands.

Among the issues he advocated for were in-cage sponsorship opportunities, freedom to pursue boxing matches outside the UFC, improved health insurance coverage for fighters, and the inclusion of an athlete advocate to represent competitors during negotiations. Throughout that period, a potential superfight between Ngannou and Jones dominated MMA headlines from 2021 until Ngannou ultimately exited the promotion.

Interest in the matchup reached a fever pitch after Ngannou defended his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, but negotiations between the UFC and Ngannou eventually collapsed. He officially became a free agent a year later after refusing to re-sign with the company. At the time, Dana White publicly dismissed Jones’ reported financial expectations for the fight, comparing them to Deontay Wilder-level purses believed to be in the $30 million range.

Following Ngannou’s exit, Jones instead faced Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 and submitted the Frenchman in the opening round to become a two-division UFC champion. Since leaving the UFC, Ngannou has successfully transitioned into boxing, stepping into the ring against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua for massive multimillion-dollar paydays before returning to MMA against Renan Ferreira in October 2024.

Meanwhile, Jones has found himself locked in an increasingly strained relationship with the UFC amid ongoing disputes surrounding his contract, retirement talks, and plans in the sport. The latest comments come during a turbulent period for Jones, particularly after missing out on a potential appearance at the highly anticipated Freedom 250 event in June. Despite expressing interest in competing on the card, White repeatedly stated that he could not trust Jones to actually show up for the event and made it clear there was no chance he would allow him to fight on that stage.

That situation ultimately pushed Jones further toward retirement, with the former two-division champion admitting it is far more likely that he has already fought for the final time than a long-discussed showdown with Ngannou ever materializing. The Cameroonian even publicly backed Jones during his contract standoff with the UFC, arguing that if a fighter widely regarded as the greatest of all time is still battling for fair compensation, it raises deeper concerns about the overall business structure of MMA.

At this stage, the chances of fans finally seeing Jones and Ngannou share the cage appear extremely slim. Jones is effectively retired once again, while Ngannou seems highly unlikely to ever return to the UFC after his contentious split with the promotion.