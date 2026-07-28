Sean Strickland Recalls Bawling His Eyes Out the First Time He Met His Wife’s Parents

Two-time UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland became a completely different person after meeting his now-wife, KJ. Before their relationship, he was someone who exclusively chased chaos and violence. The outspoken UFC fighter and his wife have since quietly built a grounded life together, culminating in their marriage in October 2025.

However, long before they tied the knot, Strickland had to face a hurdle that completely broke him. It happened during a highly emotional moment when he met her parents for the first time.

Sean Strickland Shares Emotional First Meeting with Wife KJ’s Parents

While speaking on the “Shawn Ryan Show,” the 35-year-old told Ryan he matched with his now-wife on Tinder seven years ago, long before his UFC title runs made him a recognizable face. At first, he wasn’t looking for anything serious. He just wanted a quick hookup, and he even picked a funny profile picture to look normal.

“It was me riding a horse or something,” Strickland laughed. “I try to make myself look non-threatening, dude. I wanted to be fun, but non-threatening, right? It’s me not being a psychopath.”

Their first date was just hanging out at Starbucks. Strickland joked that he was at his worst behavior and was driving a beat-up old Nissan truck. Meanwhile, his now-wife was incredibly successful with two college degrees, and her family was loaded.

Sean Strickland says he met his wife on Tinder and cried the first time meeting her parents 😅 “I was just trying to get f*cking laid.” (via @ShawnRyanShow) pic.twitter.com/Fpd8MoH5kX — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 27, 2026



The dynamic with her family only got wilder from there when he finally met her parents. Strickland actually had monkeypox at the time and was running a massive fever. Since he grew up in a really abusive, traumatic home, he wasn’t used to dealing with a normal, protective father.

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When his wife’s father started asking friendly questions about his childhood, the combination of the physical sickness and his deep emotional trauma caught him completely off guard. The tough UFC fighter broke down crying right in front of him.

He shared, “So I’m telling the story and I just start crying… trying to explain to him what it was like, trying to keep my s— together. Like a breakdown… it was just more of just like, ‘Yeah, no, it’s my brother raised me, and I just need a sec.'”

Weeping in such a way in front of a wealthy father-in-law during a first meeting could have ruined everything. But they ended up being a married couple. Strickland joked that if anyone had told them on that first day that they would get married, they both would have called it a crazy joke.

Strickland became the UFC Middleweight Champion after surviving a tough start to win a split decision against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev and take the belt. Now that he sits back on top of the division, the targets on his back are bigger than ever. Top contender Nassourdine Imavov has made it clear that a title rematch with Strickland is very personal and claims the UFC has promised him the next shot at the belt.

At the same time, Chimaev is constantly demanding an immediate rematch to avenge his first career loss. No matter who steps into the cage next, Strickland continues to show that his greatest strength is being completely real, entirely unpredictable and 100% unfiltered.