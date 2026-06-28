Unranked UFC Fighter Accuses Sean Strickland of Lacking Guts to Leave America to Face Him

Sean Strickland trained with Michel Pereira before UFC Baku to help him copy Shara “Bullet” Magomedov’s style. Strickland even threw spinning backfists and wheel kicks in practice. However, their plan miserably failed.

On Saturday night, Magomedov beat Pereira by unanimous decision (29-28 on all cards) at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan. Right after the fight, the unranked UFC fighter called the two-time middleweight champion a coward and shared specific proof to back up his claim.

Shara Magomedov Calls Out Sean Strickland After Beating His Own Sparring Partner at UFC Baku

Red Corner MMA X handle shared Shara Magomedov’s comments right after his win over Michel Pereira at UFC Baku.

“He’s just a domestic champion,” Magomedov said. “If he ever comes to Abu Dhabi, he’ll ask for five security guards. But most likely, he won’t even come here.”

Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov says a fight with middleweight champion Sean Strickland is unlikely to happen. “He’s just a domestic champion,” Magomedov told Red Corner MMA after his victory over Michel Pereira. “If he ever comes to Abu Dhabi, he’ll ask for five security guards. But… pic.twitter.com/PTdKowme2Y — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) June 28, 2026



He also added, “He’s just a windbag. His time will come, and we’ll meet in the octagon. Even if he keeps talking trash, what should I do? Go to America to chase him? He’s a domestic champion. Just a house pet who acts like a big hero in his gym.”

Strickland won the middleweight title from Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328. And not to mention, Magomedov wants to face Strickland inside the Octagon. However, since he is unranked and cannot easily get a U.S. visa, this fight is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Why Shara Magomedov’s Accusation Against Sean Strickland Cuts Both Ways

There is an overlooked angle to this story. Magomedov is blind in his right eye from a 2016 training injury. Because of this, U.S. athletic commissions will not license him to fight in America.

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Despite knowing this limitation, Magomedov accused Strickland of being afraid to fight abroad. Some fans think the callout is hollow for that reason. Others argue it is necessary because the only way the two can ever fight is if Strickland travels to Abu Dhabi.

However, Strickland has already fought in Australia and the UAE, so the “domestic champion” label does not fit his track record. Magomedov improved to 17-1 overall and 6-1 in the UFC by beating Pereira. His next logical move is to face a ranked middleweight in the UAE.