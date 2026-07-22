Khamzat Chimaev Dealt Major Setback as Nassourdine Imavov Takes Over Middleweight Title Picture

Dricus du Plessis just got a massive win this weekend, and it’s not carrying any good news for Khamzat Chimaev.

“Stillknocks” beat Kamaru Usman by decision in a total war at UFC Oklahoma City. This was Dricus’s first fight back since Chimaev took his belt last August at UFC 319. But instead of calling for his own rematch, Dricus took the mic to back Nassourdine Imavov for the next title shot.

This completely messes up Chimaev’s plans. The 32-year-old just lost his undefeated record in May at UFC 328, where Sean Strickland took the belt back in a grueling split decision. Chimaev has been pushing for an immediate rematch ever since, but Dricus basically just told him to get in line behind Imavov.

Nassourdine Imavov’s Case Builds Behind a Five-Fight Streak

Imavov is currently sitting at No. 3 in the middleweight rankings. He has won five fights in a row, including huge wins over Caio Borralho, Israel Adesanya, and Brendan Allen. The only recent loss he’s had was to Strickland back in early 2023, but he’s a completely different fighter now.

Even Du Plessis told reporters that Strickland needs to defend the belt against Imavov before anyone else gets a shot. Right after beating Usman on Saturday, he told Full Send MMA exactly how he sees the division moving forward.

He said, “Sean Strickland knows I have all the respect in the world for him… he said he’ll be ready in December. Fight Imavov, get a title defense. He earned that. I will give him that. And after that, I will come and take my belt back.”

Dricus Du Plessis sends a message to Sean Strickland “He knows I have all the respect in the world for him, in a different life I might even call us friends. Fight Imavov and get a title defense, he earned that and after that I’ll come and take my belt back” pic.twitter.com/hCi3Tqoipj — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) July 19, 2026



Imavov has been saying this for months anyway. He told Jaiden Cable, “Of course, next fight is a belt. Before the fight, Strickland versus Khamzat, I wanted to fight Dricus to stay active and UFC told me I could only fight [for the] belt. After this fight, Khamzat versus Strickland, hundred percent.”

Even though Chimaev hasn’t said anything publicly yet about Du Plessis backing Imavov, we all know for a fact he is going to hate it. Chimaev is definitely not the type of guy to take that lightly.

What This Means for Khamzat Chimaev and the 185-Pound Picture

This basically shatters Chimaev’s argument for an immediate rematch against the Middleweight champion. Du Plessis has already beaten Strickland twice and easily could have demanded a title shot for himself, but he chose to step aside for Imavov instead.

Since a massive name like Dricus is passing on a title shot to support Imavov, it makes it almost impossible for Chimaev to argue that his loss deserves special treatment. Plus, Dricus mentioning a late-2026 timeline gives both Strickland and Imavov plenty of time to heal up and get ready.

Style-wise, Imavov-Strickland runs back a fight Strickland already won on the feet, but Imavov enters this version sharper and more durable than the one Strickland faced in 2023. The door isn’t completely closed on Chimaev getting another shot down the line, but he is officially no longer at the front of the line.