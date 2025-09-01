Robert Whittaker Backs Fellow Australian Jack Della Maddalena to Get the Job Done Against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322

Australia has produced three UFC champions in the form of Jack Della Maddalena, Alexander Volkanovski, and Robert Whittaker. And it is safe to say all three have cemented themselves as elites in their divisions. Volkanovski is widely regarded as one of the greatest featherweights of all time, while Whittaker boasts an impressive middleweight resume. Now, JDM has a chance to carve out his own legacy when he makes his first welterweight title defense at UFC 322 in New York City this November against Islam Makhachev.

The former lightweight king, considered by many as the best 155-pound fighter in UFC history, is chasing a second belt after a record-setting four successful title defenses at lightweight. While oddsmakers and analysts see Makhachev as the favorite, Della Maddalena isn’t without support, including from his fellow Aussie great, who is backing him to deliver in his first defense.

Robert Whittaker Believes Islam Makhachev Has More to Lose Than Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322

Last week, Dana White made it official that the Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev superfight will headline the company’s Madison Square Garden card in November. And while JDM beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 to win the 170lbs crown, it was after the Montreal PPV that the Dagestani decided to vacate his lightweight belt and move up a weight class.

With the odds heavily favoring Islam Makhachev thanks to his dominant record, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is backing Jack Della Maddalena to pull off the upset when they meet in New York City in less than three months. On the latest episode of his MMArcade podcast, ‘Bobby Knuckles’ expressed full confidence in his fellow Aussie:

“I’m gonna go Jack, I think he has that x-factor, I think he has the gut, the grit, the determination to fight the takedowns, to fight the takedown attacks that Islam is gonna go for, and I think in a striking fight straight up, Jack is better.”

Whittaker also pointed to JDM’s superior cardio, which he believes could be the deciding factor in a five-round war.

“I think he wins in the hands, I think Jack’s got the better game to strike over five rounds than Islam does as well, especially if Islam is trying to go for takedowns during the fight.”

The former champ further highlighted that people are underrating JDM’s grappling skills. For context, Della Maddalena worked extensively with jiu-jitsu ace Craig Jones ahead of UFC 315 and plans to spend even more time training with him for his UFC 322 camp.

He added, “People sleep on Jack’s grappling game and his jiu-jitsu. I don’t think Islam is gonna be as gung-ho with the takedowns as everyone believes because Jack has that level of offense off his back.”

Whittaker wrapped up his thoughts by noting how evenly matched the fight is, while stressing that the pressure is squarely on Makhachev: “I don’t think either of them is overly superior in any way… Jack has nothing to lose, and Islam’s got everything to lose. He’s the hottest prospect right now in MMA.”

Whittaker’s comments come after former double champ Daniel Cormier and ex-middleweight king Michael Bisping also emphasized that Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev is a far closer matchup than many believe. Interestingly, Makhachev’s camp isn’t buying into the outside noise.

In fact, Khabib Nurmagomedov himself has called JDM Makhachev’s toughest challenge yet, signaling that the Dagestani team is taking the Australian champion very seriously. With the welterweight title clash set for November, all eyes will be on how ‘The Eagle’ and his team prepare Makhachev for the biggest test of his career against the reigning 170-pound king.