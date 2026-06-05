Justin Gaethje Put on Red Alert After Dragging Ilia Topuria’s Ex-Wife Into Their Feud Before White House Showdown

Justin Gaethje has never been a diplomat. He built his career on taking heavy damage and moving forward anyway and his pre-fight comments usually match that style.

However, before his June 14 title unification fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250, Gaethje took a more personal shot, targeting Topuria’s private life. While most of the MMA community criticized the move, Daniel Cormier did not. And his warning about what Gaethje just started carries more weight than any fan reaction.

Justin Gaethje Goes After Ilia Topuria’s Divorce in Fiery Interview

Ahead of their bout in the White House card, Gaethje told Fox Sports Australia that Topuria is “a gimmick,” calling him an “annoying little bastard” who “calls himself the king” and “thinks he’s a God.” Right after those sharp comments, Gaethje went personal.

“I couldn’t imagine being in a room with him for 30 minutes, listening to him talk about himself,” Gaethje said, referencing Topuria’s divorce. “And I can say this: I would leave him. That’s all I’m saying. I would leave him. No way I would put up with his shit.”

Topuria and his ex-wife, Giorgina Uzcategui, separated in August 2025 after a bitter legal battle. During the proceedings, Uzcategui filed a domestic abuse complaint and demanded a significant financial settlement. Topuria strongly denied those allegations, labeling them as a financial extortion attempt.

Their dispute concluded in January when Uzcategui withdrew her lawsuit. The two finalized their divorce under a shared custody agreement for their daughter. This chaotic family backdrop adds considerable weight to this lightweight title unification bout at White House event.

ALSO READ: Why Justin Gaethje’s Father’s Insult Will Backfire Against Ilia Topuria’s Technical Boxing Matrix

And now it has started to get attention from the combat sports community’s arguably most influential figure.

Daniel Cormier Thinks Divorce Dig Has Made Things Deeply Personal for Ilia Topuria

Rather than call Gaethje out for going too far, the two-time UFC champion issued a stark warning about what Gaethje just triggered. Cormier explained that a personal feud is precisely what a major fight needs to make it more than just a tactical matchup, but Topuria definitely doesn’t like it.

“Justin is a competitor and a dog. He doesn’t like hearing that someone thinks they’re just going to walk through him. Ilia won’t like Justin referencing his divorce because now it’s personal,” Cormier said in a recent video on his YouTube channel.

Daniel Cormier believes Justin Gaethje made it personal by referencing Ilia Topuria’s divorce.👀🔥 “Justin is a competitor and a dog. He doesn’t like hearing that someone thinks they’re just going to walk through him. Ilia won’t like Justin referencing his divorce because now… pic.twitter.com/Q7oU6sE4QV — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) June 4, 2026

Cormier fought former heavyweight champion Jon Jones twice in one of the most personal rivalries in UFC history. He knows what genuine hate does to a fight. When the beef is real, the urgency inside the cage tends to match it.

Gaethje won the interim belt in January by defeating Paddy Pimblett in a five-round decision. He has earned 14 UFC performance bonuses. At 37, following failed title attempts against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020 and Charles Oliveira in 2022, this is likely his final title shot.

So, by making it personal and making Topuria feel it, Gaethje is deliberately using psychological warfare. Whether Topuria reacts to the comment or ignores it, the personal jab adds tension to their June 14 matchup.