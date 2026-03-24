Lerone Murphy Claps Back at Diego Lopes, Sparks Fight Talk After UFC London

While Movsar Evloev may have settled the featherweight title conversation and preserved his undefeated 20-0 record at UFC London, the same cannot be said for Lerone Murphy. Competing on home soil, Murphy suffered a narrow majority decision loss (48-46, 48-46, 47-47) in what was a competitive but ultimately inconclusive outing on his end.

Despite Evloev opting to strike for much of the opening three rounds rather than leaning on his trademark wrestling and even conceding a point due to a low-blow deduction in Round 4, Murphy failed to capitalize. As the fight wore on, he faded down the stretch and was unable to seize control when it mattered most.

Adding to his struggles, Murphy later revealed he had torn his hip flexor late in the bout, significantly limiting his movement in the closing stages. With Evloev now seemingly positioned for a title clash against division kingpin Alexander Volkanovski, attention has quickly shifted to what lies ahead for the Englishman following the first defeat of his career.

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Interestingly, Murphy may not have to wait long for his next assignment. Tensions have already flared between him and Diego Lopes. In the aftermath of the main event, Lopes, himself a former two-time title challenger, took aim at Murphy’s performance, writing, “No, Lerone, we are not the same. Never do that again.” Murphy wasted little time firing back, responding on X, “I didn’t lay on my back in guard for 3 rounds, bro. Let’s fight next?”

This was a clear jab at Lopes’ short-notice loss and promotional debut to Evloev at UFC 288 back in May 2023, where the Russian secured multiple takedowns and racked up significant control time.

Since that defeat, however, Lopes has rebuilt his momentum impressively, delivering highlight-reel performances and even earning two title opportunities against Volkanovski at UFC 314 and UFC 325. While he came up short on both occasions, the Brazilian remains a dangerous and active contender, with another opportunity lined up against Steve Garcia at the Freedom 250 card on June 14.

For Murphy, the path forward hinges on recovery and recalibration. At 34, he remains a high-level competitor capable of making another push in the division. Potential matchups against Lopes, Yair Rodriguez, or the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal on April 25 all present compelling options.

Ultimately, timing and health will dictate his return, but how Murphy responds after losing his unbeaten record in front of a home crowd will define the next chapter of his career.