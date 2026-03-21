MMA World Reacts as Movsar Evloev Ends Lerone Murphy’s Unbeaten Run, Stakes Claim for 145lbs Title Shot

UFC London may have finally clarified the featherweight title picture, as Movsar Evloev edged past Lerone Murphy via a closely contested majority decision in the main event at London’s O2 Arena. Despite losing a point owing to a nut shot in Round 4, the unbeaten Russian moved to 20-0 with scorecards of 48-46, 48-46, and 47-47.

Evloev started aggressively, pressing forward and looking to back Murphy up. He threw looping overhand rights that largely missed, while the Englishman stayed composed, using lateral movement and sharp straight punches to establish his rhythm. Murphy’s early body work and cleaner striking stood out, while Evloev leaned heavily on kicks but surprisingly didn’t attempt a takedown in the opening round.

In Round 2, Murphy continued to build momentum. He timed his counters effectively, landing clean right hands and mixing in leg kicks. Evloev kept pushing forward with big swings and takedown feints but struggled to land consistently. While he had some success targeting the body with kicks, Murphy’s accuracy and control gave him another strong round.

That’ll do it! 😮‍💨 How are you scoring the #UFCLondon main event? pic.twitter.com/dfarz6WzUg — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 21, 2026

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The third round saw both men raise the intensity. Murphy landed a solid knee to the chest, prompting Evloev to secure his first takedown, though Murphy quickly returned to his feet. After a brief pause due to an accidental low blow, Murphy impressed with a spinning wheel kick and crisp combinations. Evloev responded with pressure, a sharp jab, and a late flurry along the fence to keep things competitive.

However, the momentum shifted in Round 4. An early low blow from Evloev resulted in a point deduction, but it also sparked urgency. He pressed forward with more aggression, landing a big right hand and securing multiple takedowns. Murphy showed resilience by repeatedly getting back up, but Evloev’s pressure and control began to take over. Murphy also appeared to suffer a hip injury, which visibly affected his movement.

In the final round, Evloev leaned heavily on his wrestling. He secured early takedowns, maintained control, and even advanced to mount. Murphy battled back to his feet multiple times and landed a few clean shots, but his compromised hip made it difficult to keep pace. Evloev’s grappling dominance ultimately sealed the round.

Overall, Murphy appeared to have the edge in the opening rounds, while Evloev took over down the stretch by clearly controlling the final two. A Murphy win, or even a draw, felt like a fair outcome. However, two judges awarded Evloev four of the five rounds, a decision that sparked debate but may have secured him a long-awaited 145lbs title shot against champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Alex Volkanovski weighs in on Movsar Evloev’s win over Lerone Murphy at #UFCLondon: “To me, it’s quite impressive… He’s 20-0. He’s next, I guess.” pic.twitter.com/VcD1Mts7FD — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) March 21, 2026

With his 10th straight victory in the UFC, Evloev continued to make a strong case for a title opportunity, especially with Volkanovski openly welcoming fresh challengers. As for Murphy, he will look to regroup following the first loss of his professional career. Let’s see what the world of MMA thought about the UFC London main event.

I have NO idea how to score fights anymore because WTF??? Point deduction and he still won?? I had this fight 2-2 based on what I was seeing. Wild. Just get in shape fellas and let the chips land where they fall. Congrats to both Murphy and Evloev. Technical fight. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 21, 2026

Great fight from both lads, think with the point deduction it’s got to be Lerone right?#ufclondon — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) March 21, 2026

Commentators made it seem like movsar was getting killed first three rounds .. the striking was very close just because u thought he was gonna wrestle and he chose not to doesn’t mean he lost — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 21, 2026

I thought Murphy was up 3-0 going into 4-5 — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) March 21, 2026

Evloev switched it on a little too late. We’ll see what the judges say. — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) March 21, 2026

Give @Jeansilvamma96 the title shot! 100% his timeeeee — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) March 21, 2026

Great win for movsar he earned his shot — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 21, 2026

Just a sad state of affairs if Movsar feels he needs to reduce himself to striking to get a title shot — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 21, 2026

Its like he won but he lost — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) March 21, 2026

😅🥱🫩 — Diego Lopes 🇧🇷🇲🇽 (@Diegolopesmma) March 21, 2026

Movsar Evloev is getting the Jon Fitch treatment. He just beat an undefeated killer, give him the title shot. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 21, 2026

@MovsarUFC could not be happier for anyone. Movsar did his entire training camp during Ramadan and still showed up ready. He only got there on Wednesday night, and the fight was almost called off because of visa issues. Big respect to the UFC for stepping in and helping make… — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 21, 2026