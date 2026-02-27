Alexander Volkanovski Dissects Diego Lopes’ Footwork Mistakes in Their UFC 325 Rematch

When Alexander Volkanovski returned from a lengthy hiatus at UFC 314 and reclaimed the featherweight title with a convincing victory over Diego Lopes, many fans believed the Australian champion was ready to usher in a new wave of contenders at 145 pounds. After all, ‘Volk’ had expressed interest in facing undefeated challengers like Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev. Instead, the UFC opted to book an immediate rematch with Lopes at UFC 325 in Sydney.

The decision puzzled many observers, particularly because Lopes had only secured a single win, against Jean Silva at UFC Noche, since his loss to Volkanovski in Miami in April 2025. The outcome ultimately mirrored their first meeting, only more decisively. Volkanovski once again dominated the bout, and now the champion has addressed what he viewed as Lopes’ lack of evolution in their rematch.

Alexander Volkanovski Admits He Feels Sorry for Diego Lopes After Quick Turnaround at UFC 325

In a recent appearance on Demetrious Johnson’s YouTube channel, Alexander Volkanovski didn’t hold back while evaluating Diego Lopes’ adjustments in their rematch at UFC 325 last month. Widely regarded by many as the greatest featherweight of all time, Volkanovski once again demonstrated why his fight IQ is held in such high regard.

The Australian explained how the lessons he took from their first meeting at UFC 314 played a key role in shaping his approach the second time around. According to the champion, his team identified a key flaw in Lopes’ footwork that allowed him to control the pace and positioning of the fight, ultimately helping him secure another unanimous decision victory.

When the rematch was announced, Volkanovski and his team were confident Lopes wouldn’t have enough time to fully address the issues in his movement, particularly when it came to effectively cutting off the cage, a strategy designed to prevent opponents from circling away from danger along the fence.

The Aussie explained, “During camp, we were thinking surely his team would work on how to cut off the cage, like he has to at least do that right? But you can cut off the cage the wrong way. If you step in too close, you walk straight into my power shots.”

Once the fight began, it quickly became clear that Lopes was approaching the bout much like their first encounter in April 2025. While he initially showed signs that he had worked on cutting off the cage, Volkanovski soon recognized the pattern and made the necessary adjustments.

That ability to adapt mid-fight proved decisive, as the champion remained a step ahead throughout the contest. He said, “As soon as I went right like I did in the first fight, he tried to cut me off and came straight in front. So I started turning the other way and just had the open side. He did the right thing going southpaw, but he was still squaring up, not cutting me off properly. I didn’t have to take too many risks.”

The reigning champion then praised Lopes for his abilities but once again questioned his fight IQ and footwork. Volkanovski said, “He’s good, but maybe he just needs that little bit more IQ or footwork, and get a better understanding. That’s why that quick turnaround, it was always going to be difficult for him.”

He added, “That’s why when people were like, ‘Oh, he’s going to cut off.’ Yeah, but is he going to do it properly? I feel sorry for him in a sense, really, to be honest. So now he’s pretty much wasted his chance at the title against me in a quick turnaround.”

As many expected, the championship rematch at UFC 325 went the full five rounds just like their first meeting at UFC 314. However, this time Volkanovski was far more in control from start to finish. The judges ultimately scored the fight 49-46, 49-46, and 50-45 in favor of the Australian, an even more dominant result than their previous encounter.

With the victory, Volkanovski improved to 2-0 since reclaiming the 145lbs title he previously lost to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. Now the 37-year-old appears to be waiting for his next challenger, which could very well be the winner of the upcoming bout between Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev, scheduled for next month at UFC London.