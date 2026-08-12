Ian Garry Explains Why He Refuses to Trash Talk Islam Makhachev Before UFC 330

Ian Machado Garry will finally receive his chance to capture gold as he challenges Islam Makhachev for the undisputed welterweight championship in the main event of UFC 330 this Saturday at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Garry has been openly chasing this moment since the very day he arrived in the promotion, finally securing his first title shot following an impressive 10-1 octagon record.

However, the mountain he has to climb is historically steep. Makhachev is not just a dominant champion. He is riding a historic 16-fight winning streak. Experts and fighters sometimes put him directly into the sport’s “GOAT” conversation, as many believe he is carrying on the formidable legacy of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Garry understands the pressure. So, ahead of their high-stakes main event clash, the Irish challenger has acknowledged his opponent with ultimate respect.

Ian Garry on Islam Makhachev before UFC 330

Before facing Makhachev, Garry is receiving endorsement and support from fellow Irishman Conor McGregor. Moreover, top contender Carlos Prates believes that Garry has the tools to upset Makhachev, snapping his historic winning streak.

However, despite such backing from massive names in the sport, the challenger does not want to ignite a manufactured animosity with the champion. Instead, Garry is intentionally showing Islam Makhachev more respect than past opponents, seeing no reason to tear down the world’s consensus pound-for-pound king.

“If anything, I put him on a pedestal on purpose,” Garry said per MMA Fighting. “I give him more respect than others because it’s earned and deserved. I put him on a pedestal as the best fighter walking the planet right now until proven otherwise. Because that’s the person I want to beat to become champion of the world.”

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So right now, there is no such tension building between them. However, Islam hasn’t hidden his game plan. The champion expects to pressure Garry, force the clinch, drain his energy, and force a stoppage within three rounds. Garry is viewing this confidence as a reality, which is expected from a dominant champion.

UFC 330 Preview: Ian Garry’s Title Path and Islam Makhachev’s Threat

Both men enter this weekend carrying just a single defeat on their professional MMA records. Garry’s lone career defeat came at UFC 310 in Dec. 2024, dropping a decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov. He instantly forced his way into a title shot with back-to-back victories, most recently defeating Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision this past November.

Makhachev, meanwhile, continues to rewrite the history books. He captured the welterweight crown at UFC 322 in November 2025, defeating Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden to become the UFC’s 11th two-division champion.

Stylistically, this matchup presents a fascinating puzzle. Standing 6’3″, Garry will be Makhachev’s tallest opponent to date. The rangy striker holds a judo black belt and has built his success on elite footwork, lateral movement, and exceptional takedown defense.

Even UFC CEO Dana White has highlighted Garry’s defensive wrestling as the ultimate X-factor, noting that if Makhachev’s camp cannot ground the challenger, the title is in genuine jeopardy.