Josh Hokit Fires Back at Daniel Cormier, Calls UFC Legend a “Fat Cow Pig” After Freedom 250 Criticism 

Josh Hokit’s controversial remarks continue to dominate headlines following his UFC Freedom 250 appearance, with the heavyweight once again sparking backlash after his latest comments on social media. For those unfamiliar, Hokit secured a dominant second-round TKO victory over Derrick Lewis at the historic White House event, but it was his post-fight interview that generated even more attention than his performance inside the Octagon. Speaking with Joe Rogan after the win, Hokit initially used the platform to thank President Donald Trump for hosting the event and to acknowledge his faith.

However, the interview quickly took a controversial turn. He said, “I’m a man with the plan, the beast that’s ready to feast. You know what, fuck this speech.’’ Hokit eventually concluded his remarks by saying, “Now listen, Alex Pereira, I’m going to chama on your mama. And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?’’

The reaction from those gathered on the South Lawn was largely one of stunned silence. Meanwhile, on the Ellipse, where tens of thousands of fans had assembled for a UFC Freedom 250 watch party, the comment drew a mixed response. Some spectators cheered, while others appeared visibly confused by what they had just heard from the heavyweight contender. The remarks quickly prompted reactions from several prominent figures in the MMA community, including Dana White and Daniel Cormier.

Both criticized Hokit’s comments, with Cormier later issuing a lengthy response on his YouTube channel. Now, Hokit has once again found himself at the center of controversy after posting another inflammatory message on X directed at Cormier that has begun making the rounds online. He wrote, “I’ve been nothing but nice to this fat cow pig… I’m not here for unity, in reality there will never be unity… I come to divide people’s faces… if you don’t like it, then come do something about it.”

I’ve been nothing but nice to this fat cow pig… I’m not here for unity, in reality there will never be unity… I come to divide people’s faces… if you don’t like it then come do something about it… https://t.co/hTrO4x0qK0 — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) June 20, 2026

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For the unversed, Cormier had said, “Josh Hokit made a comment in the octagon on Sunday night after he won the fight, it was completely uncalled for. Josh has been in my gym, Josh was in the fighter meetings last weekend, and he wasn’t doing the whole character thing. When he’s not doing the whole character thing, he’s a normal dude. He’s a good fighter, and he’s a great athlete. But the comments that he made in the octagon just made no sense. It was irresponsible, it was nasty, it was horrible, and it was unnecessary. It was unnecessary.”

Dana White also revisited the controversy during the post-fight press conference following UFC Vegas 119. The UFC CEO strongly condemned Hokit’s remarks while reiterating his belief in free speech. He said, “That was disgusting. There’s always going to be people that say things that most of us don’t agree with. I respect all presidents, present and past. Not everyone does, and you have to listen to stupid shit like that sometimes, unfortunately, because I also believe in free speech.”

As expected, White distanced both himself and the promotion from Hokit’s comments. However, he offered no indication as to whether the UFC is considering any disciplinary action against the heavyweight. Given previous controversies involving fighters such as Sean Strickland, who was escorted out of the White House event, it remains to be seen whether the promotion will take further steps in response to the situation surrounding Hokit.