Dustin Poirier Calls for Help Following Release of Bodycam Footage From Airport Arrest 

It appears the situation surrounding Dustin Poirier’s arrest in Georgia may be far more serious than fans initially believed. For those unfamiliar, the retired UFC star was arrested on Father’s Day following an incident at Atlanta’s airport. Early reports indicated that Poirier was charged with misdemeanor public drunkenness. While ‘The Diamond’ later addressed the situation with a message of gratitude on Instagram, few details were publicly available beyond the fact that he was released the same day.

According to TMZ Sports, Poirier was booked at 6:38 p.m. ET and released just a few hours later at approximately 10:15 p.m. ET. His mugshot was also made public. However, on June 23, body-camera footage released by the Atlanta Police Department shed new light on the events leading up to the arrest. The footage, later obtained by TMZ Sports, allegedly shows Poirier behaving erratically, threatening an officer, and repeatedly challenging law enforcement before ultimately submitting to arrest.

The video begins after Poirier had already been removed from a flight and shows him causing a disturbance near the gate area. At one point, the former interim lightweight champion can be seen aggressively approaching officers in what appears to be an otherwise empty section of the airport. He shouted, “What’s up, big dog? A bunch of hoes. Let’s go. A bunch of lying motherfuckers. They pulled me off the plane, a bunch of my boys went to the crib, and now, what the fuck?”

When an officer identified him as the decorated UFC veteran, Poirier became even more agitated, responding, “Man, fuck you, bro. Fuck you, fuck her.” Despite the officer’s repeated attempts to de-escalate the encounter, Poirier removed his backpack, assumed a fighting stance, and began issuing threats, prompting the officer to request additional units. He said, “I’ll fight you right now. I’ll go with you right now. Let’s go. Yeah, tell ‘em. Tell ‘em to come on, because it’s going to be bad. What’s up? You want to fight?”

🚨 Dustin Poirier was unhinged during his arrest this week in a totally chaotic scene 🎥: Atlanta Police Department pic.twitter.com/DKCBQBLR81 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 23, 2026

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The situation escalated further when the officer drew his taser and backed away as Poirier continued to posture aggressively. The former UFC standout repeatedly challenged the officer while being instructed to calm down. Poirier then asked, “You gonna tase me? You gonna tase me, dog? I’m gonna bang you up.”

Additional officers eventually arrived at the scene and were briefed on the situation, helping bring the tense encounter under control. The body-camera footage later shows Poirier calming down and ultimately complying with officers’ instructions. Once backup arrived, the video cuts to Poirier surrendering and placing his hands behind his back before being taken into custody. In a surprising turn, another segment of the footage shows the former UFC interim champion attempting to make amends with the very officer he had challenged moments earlier.

Poirier can be seen offering the officer a fist bump and saying, “Hey, pound it. You did a great job. You did what you could.” Fortunately, the situation did not escalate any further, and Poirier was arrested without anyone being injured. Hours after the incident, ‘The Diamond’ took to social media and appeared to acknowledge his struggles while asking for support as he navigates life after retirement.

He wrote, “I’m at the point where I need some help, walking away from fighting hasn’t been easy on me, and alcohol isn’t the answer. It has ruined my father’s life, and I will not allow it to ruin mine, my family deserve me at 100%. I’m trying to do everything I can to get my mind right and take the right next steps.”

Dustin Poirier has released a statement to Instagram following the release of the bodycam footage of his arrest earlier today, admitting that walking away from fighting hasn’t been easy for him but adding that he’s doing everything he can to get his mind right and take the right… pic.twitter.com/DJedi8QjzD — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) June 24, 2026

For those unfamiliar, Poirier retired from MMA following his loss to Max Holloway at UFC 318 in his home state of Louisiana, bringing the curtain down on one of the most accomplished careers in lightweight history. As for his recent arrest, Georgia law states that a public intoxication conviction can carry penalties of up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both. However, many fans will be hoping the incident proves to be nothing more than a temporary setback for one of MMA’s most respected figures.

Throughout his career, Poirier earned widespread admiration not only for his achievements inside the Octagon but also for his charitable efforts through The Good Fight Foundation, as well as his professionalism and conduct outside the sport. His candid admission regarding his struggles has prompted an outpouring of support from fans and fellow fighters alike, many of whom are hoping to see the UFC legend successfully overcome this difficult chapter.