MVPW06 Kickoff Displays Impressive Lineup of Boxing Talent

What to Know

MVPW06 will feature three women’s world title fights in the upcoming “US vs UK” card from Most Valuable Promotions scheduled on Saturday, August 29 at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England.

scheduled on Saturday, August 29 at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England. Mikaela Mayer will challenge Chantelle Cameron in a super welterweight unification bout.

in a super welterweight unification bout. Caroline Dubois will make a defense of her unified lightweight title with a new trainer in her corner.

with a new trainer in her corner. The card airs on ESPN+ in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK.

Glaziers Hall in London, England, showcased impressive female boxing firepower on Tuesday at the kickoff news conference for MVPW 06. Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Sky Sports created a card lineup made up entirely of UK vs. USA fighters taking place on Saturday, August 29 at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England.

Headlining the card is the Boxing Writers Association of America Fighter of the Year, unified WBA and WBC World Super Welterweight champion Mikaela Mayer of Woodland Hills, California (22-2, 5 KOs) facing MVP’s WBO World Super Welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron of Northampton (22-1, 8 KOs).

Also on the card, unified WBC and WBO World Lightweight champion Caroline Dubois of London (13-0-1, 5 KOs) returns against undefeated contender and accomplished amateur Amelia Moore of Colorado Springs (4-0, 1 KO).

Britain’s first-ever three-division women’s world champion Terri Harper of Yorkshire (16-3-2, 6 KOs) will face top ten ranked contender Miranda Reyes of Houston (9-3-1, 3 KOs).

Jessica Barry of Coventry (10-1, 2 KOs) will take on Reina Tellez of San Antonio (13-1-1, 5 KOs) in the featherweight division.

Skye Nicolson Joins the MVP Lineup

A third title fight was added to the card today with the announcement that reigning WBC World Super Bantamweight champion Skye Nicolson of Australia (16-1, 3 KOs) would become the first athlete to compete under a new “strategic alliance,” as it’s been called, between MVP and Matchroom Boxing.

MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said Nicolson would make her MVP debut on MVPW06, defending her world title in a 10-round championship bout against two-division world champion Miyo Yoshida of Japan (19-5, 1 KO).

“I feel like Skye on Sky has been a long time coming,” laughed Nicolson. “It’s exciting to finally get to use it,” she said, adding that she’s always wanted the big fights and this is the place where she can make the big fights happen.

“Women’s boxing is entering a new era, and I feel like I want to be at the center of that. I feel like MVP has created a platform for women’s boxing, and this is where it’s happening, and I feel like I’m a face that can be a very big part of that,” added Nicholson.

Watch today’s full MVPW06 announcement.

Badarian said the quality of the competition on the card, especially in the three world title fights, is the equivalent of having champions like Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez in their primes on the same card for women’s boxing.

The eight women sitting on stage in London were all class with a solid dose of sass as they talked about their upcoming fights on August 29.

Mayer vs Cameron: 2026 FOTY?

Mikaela Mayer predicted her fight against Cameron would be the Female Fight of the Year in 2026. “I don’t see anyone else who can top this,” said Mayer. Her only current rival is Gabriela Fundora.

“We know how great of a fight this is because we made it. This is definitely a fight that I think we both have always wanted and a fight that we know will grow and develop women’s boxing,” said Mayer.

Mayer said that at age 36, she’s better, smarter, and stronger than she was at 26. She and Cameron will compete in two-minute rounds. As a result, Mayer said she’s been sharpening up her defense and increasing her output.

“We can both box because we come from an amateur pedigree, but if you look at our professional fights, we do tend to like to come forward and let our hands go. So, you’re definitely going to see that at some point,” admitted Mayer, who has been known to engage in a banger.

“I think we’re smart enough to know that we just can’t go in there carelessly and bang it out the whole time. I think there’s going to be a lot more high-level boxing than that,” said Mayer.

Cameron agreed that she and Mayer share a lot of the same qualities. “We want to fight the best, and that’s why I’ve got a lot of respect for her because she’s not shy to back down from a challenge. I want to fight the very best, and Mikaela is on that list as well.

“I think the tougher my challenge, the better I am. I know Mikaela is a tough test and that’s going to bring the best out of me, and I shine when I have those opponents in front of me. The best comes out of me and I think I’m unstoppable,” promised Cameron.

Caroline Dubois Making The LA Gym Scene

The ambitious Caroline Dubois is firmly focused on becoming an undisputed champion.

“I always say I’m on a quest for greatness, and I’ll do whatever it takes to get there. Amelia Moore is in my way, and she’s a banana skin. Every fight is a banana skin, you know, on that quest for greatness,” said Dubois.

Dubois defeated her top rival at 135 pounds, Terri Harper, at MVPW01. She praised Amelia Moore as a good fighter, but if her social media beefing hasn’t already made it clear to you, she’s after Alycia Baumgardner.

“At the end of the day, I want the fight. She’s going to continue to try and pivot her way out and say that I’m not a big fight. I’m not a big name, but there’s no other fight for her, I believe. You can’t drag someone into the ring [though]. They have to want it as well.”

The bigger news coming from Dubois today was confirmation she had parted ways with trainer Shane McGuigan. It wasn’t a huge surprise as Dubois has been spotted in Los Angeles recently. Although there’s been no official announcement, it’s believed she plans to work with Manny Robles.

Dubois had nothing but praise for McGuigan, who was with her as she became a world champion.

“That work doesn’t get forgotten. It doesn’t get lost. It doesn’t disappear. It just grows,” said Dubois. “I want to see if I can pick up some more. A fighter should never stop learning, should never stop growing, should never limit him or herself. And this is just a part of that.”

Her opponent, Amelia Moore, was clued in to the change in Dubois’s camp. She surprised Dubois with a wrapped present on stage: a Los Angeles Lakers ballcap.

While Moore’s pro record is thin, she has long been involved with Team USA and has competed across three Olympic cycles. “What I’ve said a few times is that those who have said that, you know, it’s like, “oh, she’s 4 and 0.” If they’re only looking at BoxRec, it’s lazy journalism,” said Moore. She’s not wrong. Colleagues, please take note.

“It’s not my job to sway people’s opinions,” added Moore. “It’s my job to put on a performance that’s undeniable.”

Terri Harper Shoots for Four-Division Glory

Terri Harper kicks off her campaign to become a four-division world champion on the MVPW06 card.

“It’s just creating that little bit more history for myself. I feel like I’m at that point in my career now where I’ve experienced everything. To go out and challenge to be a world champion in four weight divisions, not many people can say they’ve done that,” said Harper. She said she expects Miranda Reyes to “make me earn my money on the night.”

Harper said she doesn’t feel like she has much left to prove but will continue to push herself as an athlete and a person.

Reyes is a pressure fighter, and she believes Harper hasn’t ever faced anyone like her.

“I’m definitely coming for the win and to pull off the upset. So yeah, I’m ready. I’m proud to represent my country, and this fight means more than just a fight.

“I want to take this time to actually dedicate this fight to one of my sparring partners that unfortunately passed away,” speaking of MVP fighter Hannah Rapp, killed by a hit-and-run driver on July 18. “I’ll carry her spirit with me throughout this whole fight. So, this fight is really personal to me, and I’m ready to put on a great fight.”

Tickets for MVPW-06 UK vs. USA are on sale now on AXS.com. For more information, follow on X via @MostVPromotions, on Instagram via @MostValuablePromotions.