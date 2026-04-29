Nicolson and Teremoana Get MidWeek Wins in Australia

Key Fight Facts

In the first of a new Matchroom Boxing Australia fight series, local fan favorites Skye Nicolson and Teremoana Teremona both scored wins on Wednesday

Nicolson’s shutout win puts her a step closer to the title fight she wants with Ellie Scotney

Teremoana continues his reign of terror with a vicious first-round knockout win

In the first in a series of Matchroom Boxing cards in Australia on Wednesday from Melbourne, popular former world champion Skye Nicolson took another step toward regaining a world title in the main event, and heavyweight prospect Teremoana Teremoana delivered another stunning knockout win.

Skye Nicolson Wants Another Championship Shot

Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) dominated Mariah Turner of Brisbane (12-2, 6 KOs) in her fourth straight victory since losing her bantamweight title to American Tiara Brown. Nicolson won a unanimous decision by a complete shutout of 100-89 on all three cards.

Nicolson is a tactician first and foremost, but she is building strength in the higher weight division and is not afraid to come forward and do business.

Nicolson retains her WBC Super Bantamweight interim title. In theory, she becomes the mandatory challenge for Ellie Scotney of England, who is the undisputed, unified vision champion.

Scotney’s immediate plans aren’t clear, having mentioned stepping up to try and become a two-division undisputed world champion.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn loves the matchup for Nicolson with Scotney, a major women’s bout in either Australia or England. Scotney is signed with Most Valuable Promotions, which has already held one of its MVPW series in the UK.

Hearn says he wants “big fights only” for Nicolson in support of her goals and hopes a fight with Scotney can still happen.

“Hopefully Ellie Scotney stays on for one more fight, and we give the fans a super-fight in female boxing,” said Hearn. “This (interim title) has got to turn into the real one, whatever happens. If she moves up, she will try and unify the division.

“Hopefully, we get one of the best fights. That was a world-class performance tonight. She’s a top pound-for-pound fighter,” declared Hearn.

Teremoana Blasts Out Bowie Tupou With Ease

Teremoana Teremoana of Campbelltown (11-0, 11 KOs) didn’t give his Australian fans much of a chance to see him in action. He needed just 1:14 (or 74 seconds if you prefer) for his eighth first-round knockout, scoring an especially vicious stoppage over veteran Bowie Tupou of Australia (29-8, 20 KOs) at the Melbourne Pavilion.

The Campbelltown native was the heavy favorite given the roaring start to his career. But he hoped to put in a few rounds. It wasn’t to be. Teremoana set the table with lively jabs, and when the first right hook around the guard landed, the end was already in sight. The knockout punch came from a devastating uppercut. Tupou hit the canvas hard, with his head hanging on the bottom rope, his entire body shaking in a scary scene. Fortunately, he got to his feet and left the ring under his own power.

Teremoana then treated fans to his now-signature post-fight Haka dance performance with his team.

“We’re starting a new wave of fighting down here in Australia, and to have the support of Matchroom over here is awesome,” said Teremoana. “I’ve got to give it up to Bowie Tupou. I’ve been asking for challenges. This fellow stepped in the ring. Obviously, I showed I’m levels above. I believe I’m championship material. I’m going to take it one step at a time.”

Teremoana said his immediate goal is the Australian title.

“This is one of the scariest knockouts I’ve ever seen,” said Hearn. “He’s got devastating power. What you’re watching right now is a future heavyweight champion. He’s not just got the personality and the dance moves; he can really, really fight. He’s got power in both hands, he’s a giant of a man, he’s got a smile that will light up the room as well.

Hearn said he plans to put Teremoana on the Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga undercard in Saudi Arabia in July. “Don’t be scared now, take this challenge and step up!” said Hearn, calling on Australian heavyweights to take Teremoana on.